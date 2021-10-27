George Cunningham

Lib Dems Abroad: Supporting Afghans fleeing Taliban

By | Wed 27th October 2021 - 7:01 pm

At the Lib Dems Abroad first-ever Global Conference successfully held last weekend, I announced that a flight took off from Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan that morning carrying around 200 Afghan female judges and their families bound for Athens. A first flight of Afghan female MPs arrived in Athens a few weeks ago. Another flight is expected to take more Afghan female judges and their families bound for Abu Dhabi.

However, these are the last flights envisaged for Afghans trying to flee their country in the face of the Taliban and also vengeful criminals released from prison by the Taliban who seek retribution for their previous sentences by Afghan female judges.

On board that flight to Athens were the four family members of Gul Ahmad Kamin MP, leader of the Afghan Civil Democrats, a group with whom Lib Dems Overseas has been working with for several years in the Afghan Wolesi Jirga or Parliament. And we have now succeeded in getting the leader’s family out. We will work on gaining the UK government’s support for their resettlement in the UK.

Gul Ahmad Kamin MP himself crossed the border on foot to Iran and is now in Turkey. He is stranded, as are so many fleeing Afghanistan, scattered across the region. And they are the lucky ones. Nonetheless, we look forward to Kamin joining us to continue to work with his liberal political family

The Taliban have clearly said that democracy has no place in Afghanistan. That’s hardly surprising given that women would normally form half of the voting population. They have folded the former Ministry of Women into “Ministry for Preaching and Guidance and the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice”. They are an illegitimate government that has broken their word in Doha and seized absolute power.

The Taliban needs to be persuaded that it is in its interests to form a truly inclusive government; to govern in tolerance; to recognize and protect in particular the universal rights of women, LGBTI and minorities and their full participation in Afghan life; not provide safe haven for any international terrorists (including becoming less of a threat themselves); and to give amnesty and safe passage to all wishing to either remain in or leave the country.

This key demand and others were also made by Liberal International in a motion at their Executive meeting earlier this month.

The international community is entering into a dialogue with the Taliban, while standing firm on withholding formal recognition and access to the international financial system, keeping sanctions in place, and only providing humanitarian aid until the regime has proven it can govern inclusively in peace according to the above criteria.

The non-recognition of the Taliban regime is having an impact. There are some patchy signs that girls in parts of Afghanistan have resumed secondary schooling. But it is also clear that the Taliban fear splitting their own ranks with an exodus of hardened fighters going over to the Islamic State – Khorasan if they go too far, leading increasingly to civil war.

With hunger ravaging the land and winter approaching, the stakes could not be higher as a new chapter in Afghanistan’s tragedy unfolds.

* George Cunningham is Chair, Federal International Relations Subcommittee on China and a former Deputy Head of China Division, European External Action Service, Brussels. He is also the Chair of Lib Dems Overseas.

