NALC appoints new cross-party President and Vice-Presidents

By | Tue 26th October 2021 - 6:55 pm

The National Association of Local Councils (NALC) has appointed a cross-party group of parliamentarians in its presidential roles at its Annual General Meeting today.

Baroness Ros Scott of Needham Market has become the new President of NALC. The Liberal Democrat peer took up the role, which became vacant when Conservative peer Baroness Jane Scott stood down after becoming a government whip.

NALC has also changed its rules to introduce the new position of Parliamentary Vice-President. Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle (Green), Andrew Gwynne MP (Labour), Lord O’Shaughnessy (Conservative) and Lord Lytton (cross-bencher) were appointed to this role.

Baroness Ros Scott, President of NALC, said:

I am honoured and delighted to be appointed as the new President of NALC. I have for many years been a long-standing champion of local (parish and town) councils. I am passionate about the critical role they play within local democracy and our communities.

I look forward to working with NALC, such a well-respected membership organisation, as well as the newly appointed Vice-Presidents, to promote and support our first tier of local government, especially in Parliament.

Cllr Sue Baxter, NALC Chair, said:

I am thrilled NALC has appointed such an impressive group of cross-party parliamentarians to help promote local councils. Baroness Scott will bring a wealth of experience, influence and expertise in local government and Parliament to NALC. I’m delighted to welcome her and our new Vice-Presidents and look forward to working with them all to champion England’s 10,000 local councils.

