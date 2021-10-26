Ed Davey replies robustly to a Tory MP’s enquiry about our selection procedures

Philip Davies MP recently wrote to Ed Davey enquiring about the Liberal Democrats’ internal selection procedures.
Ed’s reply is a joy to behold! It is worth reading the correspondence in full.
Surprised that @philipdaviesuk is taking such an interest in the @LibDems' commitment to an equal parliament.
Perhaps he has decided to turn his back on his sexist views, or perhaps he has a different motive. pic.twitter.com/bBf11NteV2
— Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) October 22, 2021
