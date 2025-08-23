Conference countdown: A confusing state of affairs

The party seems to be getting into a strange situation about the European Union, and it seems confused as well.

On the one hand it is calling for a special customs union with the EU, when there’s a perfectly good one already available – one we were in for over 40 years – and on the other it’s castigating Labour for not having the courage to join the Single Market and the Customs Union, but not, apparently, seeking for the UK to join them.

Serious observers of the state of the British Economy vis-à-vis the EU know that the only way to start to make up the serious decline caused by Brexit is to join the Single Market and the Customs Union, so that the many barriers that now exist to trade with the EU can be eliminated and trade can flow uninterrupted to and from the EU, our biggest and nearest trading partner.

Indeed, this contradiction can be clearly seen in the resolution F31 up for debate on the Monday of Conference. In lines 30-34 it bemoans the lack of ambition by the government’s refusal to consider joining the Single Market and the Customs Union and in lines 66-69 urges the creation of a new bespoke Customs Union with the EU to cut red tape and spur economic growth.

It seems to me that there is a singular lack of ambition by the writers of the motion. Instead of calling for the UK to negotiate entry to the Customs Union and the Single Market, it calls for something much weaker instead.

I am very puzzled by this. Opinion polls are now showing a clear majority in favour, not of Single Market and Customs Union, but fully rejoining the EU.

I have no idea which oracles the party are consulting on this issue! They must be very cautious ones. The only remotely serious reason for not going for SM and CU must be because of the issue of free movement. Whilst I understand the reluctance to discuss this issue, it will need to be raised if we are ever to progress our 4-stage journey back to the EU.

Not confronting difficult issues, because we need to win elections, is a big problem. If we win elections – or if, heaven forfend – we actually won a GE, we would be unable to deal with the difficult issues because we had failed to include them in our manifesto.

The issue of so-called Free Movement should have been tackled long ago. For reasons best known to successive governments they never enforced the rules about FM, which only allow job seekers to remain for 3 months. The fact that we only count people in and not out doesn’t help. And we have remained largely silent whilst Farage and his ilk have deliberately confused migrants with asylum seekers.

At conference we have an opportunity to stand up for joining the EU via a first step of joining the Single Market and the Customs Union. Will someone bring forward an amendment to F31 to that end?

Editor’s Note: If you would like to submit an amendment, you can do so here by 1pm on 8th September. They have forgotten to change the text to state that the drafting advice period for amendments ends this coming Tuesday 26th August. You’ll be able to submit amendments after that time.

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently living in Greece.