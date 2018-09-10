Conference issue of Liberator out

Issue 392 of Liberator is on its way to subscribers.

Our first free sample article for this issue is by Vince Cable on his plans for a supporters scheme and changing restrictions on who can be a candidate and vote in leadership elections. This longer article explains his reasoning in more detail than has appeared elsewhere.

In the other free article Caron Lindsay says the immigration policy paper going to the Brighton conference is so flawed that it must be defeated.

Both are on: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk and to get the new issue of the magazine do come to our stall at Brighton.

Also in this issue:

A Mass of Faultlines – Antisemitism may exist in Labour but its just one of multiple internal conflicts that are driving it to fragmentation, says Tony Greaves

Iraq and the Pottery Barn Rule – The west helped break Iraq, but now IS still lurks in the shadows while corruption reigns in Kurdistan. Rebecca Tinsley reports

Revolutionary Moment – There is no guarantee that ‘Remain’ would win a second referendum and holding one could pave the way for revolution, says Andrew Duff

Public Swings Behind ‘Remain’ – Polling evidence shows increasing opposition to the damaging option of Brexit, all the more reason to press for a referendum on the terms, says Naomi Smith

Brexit’s Threat To Democracy – If our democracy is to be restored to full health, then populist assumptions about Brexit must be challenged, says Paul Hindley

Not Quite So Bottom Up in France – France’s LREM is a political party organised on radically different lines to any in the UK. As the Liberal Democrats look at different models, what are the lessons here? Marianne Magnin explains how it works

Polarised Britain in a Polarised World – It’s time the UK lost its great power delusions and adapted to an international role that better fits it, says Trevor Smith

Malaysia Turns A Corner – One party rule ended in Malaysia this year with an opposition rout of the former ruling party. Marisa Regina Fernando explains what happened

It’s For Their Own Good – If bosses want to avoid public hostility or a Labour nationalisation, it’s time to revisit Liberal ideas about democratic control of companies, says William Tranby

Also, news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

The new and extensively revised Liberator Songbook will also be available in Brighton or by post after conference.

Back issues of Liberator from 2001 onwards are available free, together with subscription details (£25 a year) on our website. See: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk