Ruth Bright

So farewell then Sunday Politics…

By | Mon 10th September 2018 - 12:45 pm

Way back in the early eighties there was a sitcom called “Butterflies” where the mum was lampooned for her terrible cooking and all round failure as a homemaker. I pride myself in being the 21st century version of that mum. I drown noodles, explode baked beans in the microwave, incinerate duck and pancakes (even though Mr Marks and Mr Spencer provide simple instructions) and the hoover gathers more dust than it picks up.

And yet, despite it all I know I am a reasonably ok parent because I have at least managed to impart to my children an interest in politics.

Most of all this manifests itself in an excess of Sunday political telly. I would never of course risk trying to cook anything resembling a Sunday dinner but we have often enjoyed a lazy breakfast in front of the Sunday Politics. Andrew Neil has been on screen in our household so much over the years that he is practically a member of the family. I beamed with pride when my six year old when watching the coverage of Mrs Thatcher’s funeral pointed excitedly at the screen and said, “Look there’s the man from the Sunday Politics.” I was even on the BBC South version of the programme once. “Not to worry”, said the kindly Lib Dem press officer when I expressed some nerves: “No-one actually watches it”. Well we did.

Sunday political TV was in the blood from an early age. In the 70s we crammed into what was poshly known as a “kitchenette” at the pub run by my grandparents and watched Peter Jay or Brian Walden tell us in baffling terms that the country was in a dreadful state and then proceed to interview some dour union leader in Buddy Holly glasses about the closed shop. Grandpa, being a man of the left, would cheer on said union leader in robust terms.

Sunday political television has always been an institution in its own right but, for a while, with three hours of programmes to watch, it became a veritable triathlon. We gasped at the courage of Sophy Ridge who quoted Trump on private parts to a wincing PM. We followed the journey of Robert Peston’s hairstyle with interest. We wondered if guests like Ed Balls and Baroness Warsi would be put out of their misery and actually allowed to eat all those yummy croissants in the studio.

Me and mine will dearly miss the two axed Sunday programmes (what a hero for the nation Andrew Neil is: how many times can you interview David Gauke and Diane Abbott in a lifetime?). And now the Sunday political chorus has been reduced to a mere duet with only Sophy Ridge and Andrew Marr still standing. Sundays will never be quite the same again.

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East

