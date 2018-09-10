Payday politicians, please!

If you haven’t been in this situation, you do not know at all what it feels like for your four walls to start crashing in on you, the poignancy of your little girl, leaving her pocket money on your desk because she wants to help and heard you crying in the night over the bills. People who have not ever had to picture for themselves the reality of no money, no job, no home, cannot easily appreciate the paralyzing terror, the feeling of time and hope slipping through the cracks leaving you trying not to vomit as you brightly slap on a smile and apply for your 700th job.
This country is waging war on its poor and making poverty a greater threat than it’s been for decades for its working population; the millions who are only one pay-cheque away from financial ruin and the collapse of hope. The millions who, thankfully, don’t realize in the minutes of each day how very close they always are to nothing.
This might be OK if the welfare safety net were waiting to catch people but for increasing numbers there is no rescue. Just endless confusing, conflicting applications for reducing, disappearing, inadequate benefits while those in ivory towers talk about how if they lost their jobs they would ‘just do anything.’
We need more candidates and more MPs who have lived this. Not because direct experience matters more than compassion but because we need a better mirror of society representing us.
I am the diversity champion for Newton Abbot Constituency and I am redefining what that means and what that needs to achieve. I have submitted a motion to regional conference advocating that we ask the Federal Policy Committee to prioritise income-based shortlists for a third of seats.
While Labour continue to campaign successfully with an emotional message ‘for the many not the few’, we fail to deliver a clear emotional message about Liberal Democrat social principles. An open commitment to finding candidates who are not independently wealthy would be a good start. Bursaries are not enough; they are about as broadly democratizing as a handful of free places in public schools for exceptionally smart and exceptionally poor children. Let’s work harder at making politics accessible to all. Let’s discuss what that will look like. Let’s be radical.
While my proposal for a below median wage short-list will not benefit me personally, the reason for it absolutely comes from heart-wrenching direct experience. We need candidates who are credible. We need candidates who can look people in the eye, as I can, and relate to the choices so many people face: shall I mend the broken boiler or buy the children shoes?
* Alison Eden is a columnist at ‘The Teignmouth Post’ and a Teignbridge District Councillor.
It sounds commendable that political parties fund poorer candidates.
I hope you are not suggesting that the general taxpayer has to fund any and everyone who fancies having a go at politics?
Alison this is excellent.
I can too. As a result of a car accident in which a car came onto the pavement and nearly killed my wife , left her with permanent disability related problems, us both with problems, I have known real disappointment and awful financial periods.
I lost my house, work dried up.
I try reaching out and there is very little oomph, including herein.
A natural in the arts and creative field who generates projects, few engage.
I would like to be a candidate again, was for council, but in my area there is an issue in you could put a monkey in a red rosette, Labour would win, you get I reckon.
I want to offer more to the party and do so professionally. I do a lot in the way of trying to promote harmony and policy, not least in the field you allude to, poverty, welfare. My field, the creative industries, has great highs and makes a massive contribution, and real lows, people in difficulty.
But people talk amongst themselves. They don’t get it. Even here some think, ogh, the arts…elitist!
It is good to see an article that addresses a lack of socioeconomic diversity in the party. Sometimes there are below the line posts that raise this issue, but often the impression is given that Lib Dem diversity is about ensuring equal opportunities for all types of posh/middle-class educated people.
I also think the title is appropriate as I was struck by a recent post on this site: “I’ve never understood pay day lenders. Are there really that many people who don’t have a mate or a relative who can help them out?”
Alison Eden .We are in the party but do not raise our personal circumstances probable embarrassed and feeling people will think less of us if we say we are struggling a bit.
@: Alison My heart is with you when you say – “This might be OK if the welfare safety net were waiting to catch people but for increasing numbers there is no rescue. Just endless confusing, conflicting applications for reducing, disappearing, inadequate benefits”
You then say, “we fail to deliver a clear emotional message about Liberal Democrat social principles”. I’m afraid my head says ‘what social principles ?’. I’m afraid what the Lib Dems delivered in government was the very situation you describe …… and I say this having first been active in the party since 1961.
A recognition of, and an apology for, creating the situation you describe, plus a commitment to reversing those policies are the first pre-requisites for your good intentions.
To address the replies so far.
Innocent Bystander – No, that was not even implied, however why not? It would level off theplaying field and if accompanied by increased accountability would be a positive aspect. We should be proud of what our tax pays for and if it is used to increase socio-economic diversity that is a positive.
Lorenzo – yep. Been there, got the t-shirt. I’m the one referred to regarding the 700th job etc.
Peter – there really are people out there like that. A great many better off people see it as trifling. For instance a judge recently stated to someoone with no money, £250k was a ‘modest sum’ and when the person explained they represented themselves because they had run out of funds for legal aadvice was told a ‘day barrister only costs about £1000’. The cognitive dissonance is sad. Of course, even where a family member of friend can support, it is incredibly emotionally damaging to have to ask or if offered to actually take the help.
Neil – yep, but this is why the party is mainly selecting PPCs with time, money or time and money. We end up looking like the ‘Waitrose Proscuitto Party’ as a result.
David Raw – partly true. Our coalition period was not our finest and like you I’d like several ‘grandees’ to stan up, recognise and apologise for their part in the policies you mention.
The other and probably more direct issue is that as a party we are not encouraging a membership spread that includes those on the median household income. Those that are already members are few and far between and thoose few are unlikely to be selcted to stand as PPC. The best they can hope for is a councillor.
So, while I agree with the apology point the fact is, we have had this problem for far longer than the lst 8 years.
A relatively low estimate of the cost (that’s personal financial cost for a candidate) is that it takes around £35000 to stand for election as an MP. As a result, we only end up with a limited socio-economic representation. People who took us into the coalition clearly not able to relateto those in the group Alison mentioned and therefore making a mistake as a result.
I completely agree with the sentiments of this article, and despair at the cruel way that the wealthy and privileged in the Westminster bubble make decisions and policies that blight so many lives.
It is however a sad reality that the amount of unpaid work and effort that is required to get elected as a Lib Dem candidate for anything is rarely going to be compatible with scraping a living on minimum wage.
I don’t know what the answer is. It’s not like the party is wealthy enough to subsidise “economically diverse” candidates, despite the enormous value they could bring to policy making and enactment.