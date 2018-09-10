Jo Swinson: Why I’m voting for our bold new immigration policy

Jo Swinson MP

Over the past few weeks, the debate on our immigration policy has unfolded on these pages and elsewhere. I’ve read with interest the arguments on both sides, and now I’d like to take this opportunity to explain why I’ll be supporting that motion in Brighton on Sunday.

Before delving into the detail of the policy, it’s worth considering the big picture, and the recent troubling developments that form the backdrop to this debate.

Look across Europe, where anti-immigration populists have risen to government in Italy, Poland and Austria. Hungarian nationalist Viktor Orbán won another landslide victory in April; his ally Janez Janša won the most seats in Slovenia’s national assembly in June; and the far-right Swedish Democrats received 18% of the vote in Sunday’s general election. In Germany, we’ve seen the rise of the AfD and even Nazi salutes on the streets of Saxony.

And, of course, we have an American President who has instituted a “Muslim ban”, ordered the building of a wall along the Mexico border and described white nationalists as “fine people”.

Here at home, the Conservatives are fixated on their damaging and arbitrary net migration target. They seek to drive down numbers at all costs, whether that means preventing people from joining their British spouses, deterring students from coming here to study, or wrongfully deporting people who have every right to live here. The Prime Minister, having put those nasty “Go Home vans” on our streets and denigrated people as “citizens of nowhere”, has deliberately turned our country into a “hostile environment”.

All of which is a crucial reminder that progress towards a freer, more interconnected world is not inevitable. Just as technology and communications have brought down barriers between peoples, reactionary politicians are constructing new ones.

The need for a strong, liberal voice on immigration has never been greater.

That’s why I am very pleased to see that the party’s working group has produced a big, ambitious and proudly liberal set of immigration policies for us to campaign on.

Scrapping the net migration target and the hostile environment. Ending indefinite detention and closing eight detention centres. Abolishing the income test for spouses and partners. Enabling refugees and asylum seekers to work while their cases are decided. These are all important, compassionate policies that I look forward to championing on behalf of our party.

If we are to actually get these changes into law, however, we must take on and defeat those who demonise immigrants and stoke resentment. May, Farage, the Daily Mail… They wrongly blame immigration for the problems people face – low wages, overburdened public services, housing shortages – and pretend that tighter restrictions will make it all better.

We know it won’t work. And the truth is, so do they.

This motion both celebrates the benefits of migration and commits us to engaging and convincing people who don’t yet agree with us. That reflects the approach I have always taken, and the only approach that can ultimately build a liberal immigration system. As the motion says, we cannot dismiss the concerns that some people express about immigration.

Of course, some comments about immigration are clearly racist, and we must never be afraid to call them out.

I know some members feel that parts of the motion don’t go far enough – and I’m glad to see the amendment from Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary that makes some important additions. Reducing application fees, restoring legal aid, requiring judicial oversight of detention longer than 72 hours and committing the UK to welcoming 10,000 refugee children. These are all policies that will strengthen the motion and would improve Britain’s immigration and asylum system immeasurably.

In a few months’ time, Parliament will debate the Government’s long-delayed Immigration Bill. They haven’t published it yet, but I don’t hold out much hope of it being more liberal than the last two Immigration Bills overseen by Theresa May. We may also find ourselves facing a snap General Election in the near future, and there is no doubt that immigration would play a major role in that campaign.

I sincerely hope that conference will pass motion F16, so that we have clear, liberal policies to take into Parliament and a bold, positive message to take to the country.

See you for the debate on Sunday morning!

* Jo Swinson is Liberal Democrat MP for East Dunbartonshire, and was a Minister in the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills and Equalities Minister from 2012-15.

  • William 10th Sep '18 - 5:31pm

    I’m so disappointed to read this. Groups like Lib Dem Immigrants, Lib Dems For Seekers of Sanctuary, and LGBT+ Lib Dems are not satisfied with this motion as submitted – I know I can’t support this motion unless these groups are happy. Jo – If you are reading the comments, maybe you can explain why you’d pass this motion despite the position these groups take that this motion – as written – clearly needs to be amended?

    For example, you also state that the motion “[Abolishes] the income test for spouses and partners.” But it keeps the NRPF rules that implement exactly these by the back door. The policies in this motion are less liberal than those of Michael Howard!

    I’ve wondered for a while what Swinsonism is, and what directions you would want us to go in. I fear I’ve learnt that today. I’m genuinely sad, as I now feel I can’t vote for you in any future internal election – something I was looking forward to doing one day. But I want my future leader – in some far off election – to be someone who listens to the concerns of immigrants rather than asking members to pass policy like this. Surely we should be demanding better!

  • Jack Graham 10th Sep '18 - 5:36pm

    And LibDems wonder why they are making no progress at all.

  • Jennie 10th Sep '18 - 5:42pm

    Well I suspect this post has made the next leadership election MUCH easier to decide for me.

    More liberal than Theresa May but less liberal than Jack Straw doesn’t fit my definition of “proudly liberal”, Jo, and I’m astounded that you’re saying it fits yours. It’s pre-compromised rubbish, and you know it.

    I thought I couldn’t be more disappointed in our leadership today after reading Vince in Liberator, but clearly I was wrong 🙁

  • David Becket 10th Sep '18 - 6:02pm

    @ William

    Our Deputy Leader is not listening. What she should have said after the comment that some members do not feel it has gone far enough is “and I shall be listening very carefully during the debate”. This looks an attempt to bounce members. This follows an e mail on consultation on Vince’s proposals, which when you followed the links was very difficult to find consultation. Again I felt I was being bounced. William I share the sentiment in your last paragraph.

  • Nick Baird 10th Sep '18 - 6:22pm

    There is a desire in Lib Dem circles to emulate the success of the Canadian Liberal party. Unfortunately some think this can be done simply by copying their party organisation and structures, rather than their bold Liberal policies. I can’t help but contrast Justin Trudeau’s robust and unapologetic defence of immigration with our own timid approach. Our own leader doesn’t even believe in freedom of movement within Europe.

  • Sean Hyland 10th Sep '18 - 7:00pm

    I fear that i would have to think long and hard about voting LibDem if this was to be official party policy.

  • paul barker 10th Sep '18 - 7:07pm

    I find both Jos article & the comments confusing. Is Jo arguing for The Motion as it will be after all the amendments are passed or is she saying Conference should pass it as it is ?
    I get the need for urgency but No Motion might be better than a Bad Motion.

  • Michael 1 10th Sep '18 - 7:36pm

    I hope this means that the LD4SOS amendment gets debated or indeed accepted by the movers of the debate. And @Suzanne Fletcher of LD4SOS has said on LDV that she would support the policy paper if so amended. TPTB should note that they would I think have difficulty getting the policy through if it is not. I certainly won’t support it and I assume Jo won’t.

    I hope also the Lib Dem Immigrants amendment gets debated. The focus here has been especially on the rules on income/financial support for spouses’ visas. I appreciate that many people like @Andrew Hickey who have gone through the system feel strongly about it and it is an exceptionally good feature of LDV in that we can hear from his and others’ first hand experience.

    As part of my job over 15 years I saw hundreds of people who had had problems with their spouses’ visas. The biggest problem I saw was people not being believed that they were in an existing and genuine relationship akin to marriage – and the burden of proof is on the applicant. From my experience the financial hurdle pre-2012 was IMHO relatively easily cleared. The biggest help we can give spouses is improving the operation of the system. And this paper gives this a big boost – more resources into decision making, moving a lot from the Home Office, a proper parliamentary debate on the system etc. And perhaps most importantly a non-Tory Home Secretary – her predecessors may have been bad but May and her successors were a millions times (!) worse.

    On the financial hurdle itself there are many detailed ways it can be improved. Firstly reverting to 2 years before permanent settlement rather than 5 as pre-2012. But also savings to count more, a firm offer of a job by the non-British spouse etc. While IANAL and all laws are subject to interpretation my memory is that the pre-2012 rules did not meant anything near £15,000 (depending on your housing costs) and indeed most where the British spouse is on benefits should be able to meet it – may be with a little difficulty. Disabled spouses are exempt and there is an exceptional circumstances clause.

    On the costs the paper wants a review. In fact a key factor in reducing costs would be that better decisions and spouses not having to put in multiple applications.

