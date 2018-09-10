Jo Swinson: Why I’m voting for our bold new immigration policy

Over the past few weeks, the debate on our immigration policy has unfolded on these pages and elsewhere. I’ve read with interest the arguments on both sides, and now I’d like to take this opportunity to explain why I’ll be supporting that motion in Brighton on Sunday.

Before delving into the detail of the policy, it’s worth considering the big picture, and the recent troubling developments that form the backdrop to this debate.

Look across Europe, where anti-immigration populists have risen to government in Italy, Poland and Austria. Hungarian nationalist Viktor Orbán won another landslide victory in April; his ally Janez Janša won the most seats in Slovenia’s national assembly in June; and the far-right Swedish Democrats received 18% of the vote in Sunday’s general election. In Germany, we’ve seen the rise of the AfD and even Nazi salutes on the streets of Saxony.

And, of course, we have an American President who has instituted a “Muslim ban”, ordered the building of a wall along the Mexico border and described white nationalists as “fine people”.

Here at home, the Conservatives are fixated on their damaging and arbitrary net migration target. They seek to drive down numbers at all costs, whether that means preventing people from joining their British spouses, deterring students from coming here to study, or wrongfully deporting people who have every right to live here. The Prime Minister, having put those nasty “Go Home vans” on our streets and denigrated people as “citizens of nowhere”, has deliberately turned our country into a “hostile environment”.

All of which is a crucial reminder that progress towards a freer, more interconnected world is not inevitable. Just as technology and communications have brought down barriers between peoples, reactionary politicians are constructing new ones.

The need for a strong, liberal voice on immigration has never been greater.

That’s why I am very pleased to see that the party’s working group has produced a big, ambitious and proudly liberal set of immigration policies for us to campaign on.

Scrapping the net migration target and the hostile environment. Ending indefinite detention and closing eight detention centres. Abolishing the income test for spouses and partners. Enabling refugees and asylum seekers to work while their cases are decided. These are all important, compassionate policies that I look forward to championing on behalf of our party.

If we are to actually get these changes into law, however, we must take on and defeat those who demonise immigrants and stoke resentment. May, Farage, the Daily Mail… They wrongly blame immigration for the problems people face – low wages, overburdened public services, housing shortages – and pretend that tighter restrictions will make it all better.

We know it won’t work. And the truth is, so do they.

This motion both celebrates the benefits of migration and commits us to engaging and convincing people who don’t yet agree with us. That reflects the approach I have always taken, and the only approach that can ultimately build a liberal immigration system. As the motion says, we cannot dismiss the concerns that some people express about immigration.

Of course, some comments about immigration are clearly racist, and we must never be afraid to call them out.

I know some members feel that parts of the motion don’t go far enough – and I’m glad to see the amendment from Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary that makes some important additions. Reducing application fees, restoring legal aid, requiring judicial oversight of detention longer than 72 hours and committing the UK to welcoming 10,000 refugee children. These are all policies that will strengthen the motion and would improve Britain’s immigration and asylum system immeasurably.

In a few months’ time, Parliament will debate the Government’s long-delayed Immigration Bill. They haven’t published it yet, but I don’t hold out much hope of it being more liberal than the last two Immigration Bills overseen by Theresa May. We may also find ourselves facing a snap General Election in the near future, and there is no doubt that immigration would play a major role in that campaign.

I sincerely hope that conference will pass motion F16, so that we have clear, liberal policies to take into Parliament and a bold, positive message to take to the country.

See you for the debate on Sunday morning!

* Jo Swinson is Liberal Democrat MP for East Dunbartonshire, and was a Minister in the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills and Equalities Minister from 2012-15.