Liberal Democrats need to reform

A central tenet of Liberalism is trust in the people. That’s why reforming our party must be built on greater trust in our members and supporters. And why for me this new reform process must itself be open and belong to the members.

The most exciting change to our party in the last 3 years has been the increase in members.

In Kingston, people who’ve joined us since the 2015 General Election have been key to our revival: from getting the fantastic Sarah Olney elected in North Kingston to our best ever Kingston Borough Council results this May – with a dozen “newbies” now councillors.



When it comes to Vince’s party reform ideas, I’ve been struck by the reaction of these “newish” members: if anything, they’ve a desire to accelerate the change, given both the political opportunity for our party, and the threats posed to Liberalism, whether from Brexit nationalists or Corbynista extremists.

As a party member for 30 years next January, I share their impatience and frustration. If you compare our recent slow recovery with Canada’s Liberals’ fast-track to power, you’ll of course find quite a few differences – but for me the biggest is that Canada’s Liberal Party went big on reform – and grew massively as a result.

If we want to win – to stop Brexit, beat climate change, reduce inequality and renew British democracy – we have to be a much, much bigger party. Attracting people from other parties and people new to politics. In areas of the country where we aren’t currently strong, or even present. With new members getting involved quickly. And many more taking Vince’s new first step to joining – becoming supporters.

So as we debate Vince’s ideas, let’s remember why we need reforms. And then debate them in their spirit of openness: party members must be free to propose their reform ideas, so they truly own this process.

If LD HQ and the leadership were to allow an open debate on the changes we need, I hope we can be even bolder – and ruffle even more feathers!

First, members must get new benefits. If members are going to share some of their old benefits with a new supporter category, it makes sense to increase the value of membership elsewhere, to compensate.

And I’d look first at the party’s policy process. I’m a veteran of it – I even met my wife Emily on a Housing Policy Working Group! But this is an area crying out for change. Why can’t we crowd-source policy ideas from members? Why can’t we pilot virtual conferences to involve more members in testing out policy ideas?

NASA famously open up outer space problem solving in 2010 to the world. It was controversial for many of their most brilliant minds. But they started to solve problems of astrophysics more quickly and more cheaply. We could run membership competitions, and, NASA-like, allow party members to help solve specific policy problems – local and national.

Second, I think we should go further for the new supporter category. Couldn’t the selection of parliamentary candidates be open to primaries?

Local primaries involving local members and supporters choosing from a shortlist decided by the local party looks to me like more democracy, not less. And extending the franchise for their candidate could be a huge boost to a local party, helping raise funds and ensuring the campaign for that person to become the MP begins much earlier.

My final reform is a bit of a cheat – because it goes beyond changes to internal party rules. For me, this process must address voters too. So I hope we can see parallels between how we engage members and supporters with how Liberal Democrat Councils and a Lib Dem Government would engage the public.

Vince rightly spoke about this when he talked about modernising community politics. We must prove to voters Liberal Democrats are different – because we will give them real power and a real voice. Representative democracy must become participatory democracy, with citizens able to affect more decisions, in everything from setting budgets to new ideas for improving their communities.

I’m attracted by the concept of a new right to participate for individual citizens. As a party, we should experiment with a thousand ways to make citizen participation meaningful, learning from global best practice. From Paris to Reykjavik, from Portugal to Brazil, other places are way ahead of Britain and the Liberal Democrats: we need to catch up fast.

Let’s open up our party, so we can win again. And let’s debate how we would open up government and society too, when we win. So we – and everyone – can demand better, and achieve it.

What reforms would you propose?

* Ed Davey is the MP for Kingston and Surbiton and Lib Dem Home Affairs spokesperson.