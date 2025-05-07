Congratulations to Layla and Rosy on the birth of their baby

Gorgeous news to wake up to this morning. Layla Moran is starting 5 months of parental leave after she and her partner Rosy welcomed their first baby.

The BBC reports:

Layla Moran has said she is “delighted” to announce the birth of her first child with her partner and will be taking parental leave for about five months.

The Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon said the baby had been born at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and was “doing very well”.

Ms Moran added: “In this moment of joy for our family I want to thank the NHS staff who are taking such good care of us.

“I also want to thank in advance my amazing parliamentary and campaigns staff, the clerks of the select committee and my fellow MPs for supporting me in taking parental leave.

“Finally, thanks to those who have sent their good wishes. We feel blessed indeed.”

Ms Moran’s proxy vote will be made by another Liberal Democrat MP, who is yet to be confirmed.

The MP also chairs the Health and Social Care Committee. She said it would be “ably shepherded” by Labour MP and committee vice-chair Paulette Hamilton, to whom she was “extremely grateful”.