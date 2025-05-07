National Insurance exemption in UK-India deal is a gift to populism

The recently finalised UK-India Free Trade Agreement is being sold as a triumph —promising billions in new trade and a “win-win” for both economies. But beneath the headlines lies a provision that risks inflaming division, undermining fairness, and feeding the very populism we as Liberal Democrats stand against.

Under this agreement, Indian workers on temporary assignment in the UK will be exempt from paying National Insurance contributions for up to three years. Crucially, their employers will also be exempt. In practical terms, this means a British worker earning £15 an hour, and their employer, will both be paying into our social safety net—the NHS, pensions, sick pay—while an Indian worker earning the same wage and their employer will not. That is not just a loophole; it’s a loaded gun in the hands of populists.

Unfairness that will not go unnoticed

Let’s be frank: this arrangement is grossly unfair. It creates a two-tier workforce, and British workers will feel it acutely. We already ask our citizens to contribute through National Insurance so we can collectively fund services like the NHS and social care. If they see others working here, earning the same wage, using the same roads, hospitals, and infrastructure—yet contributing nothing to the pot—they will rightly question why.

And it won’t take long for populist voices to weaponise this. “Foreign workers don’t pay into the system.” “British jobs undercut.” This isn’t dog-whistle politics—it’s a klaxon, and the government is ringing it. The Liberal Democrats have long championed internationalism, but we cannot let that blind us to how policies land on the ground in working-class communities.

This isn’t about being anti-India. It’s about ensuring that when you live and work her, whether for three months or three year, you contribute like everyone else. Anything less breaks the basic contract of fairness that holds our society together.

A direct undercut to British workers

The Liberal Democrat manifesto speaks proudly of our ambition to invest in people through education, retraining grants, and lifelong learning. We want young people in Britain, particularly in post-industrial and deprived regions, to have opportunities to thrive in a competitive world. But how does that vision hold up if employers are incentivised to hire temporary overseas staff who don’t come with the tax burdens of British workers?

Let’s be clear: this exemption makes it cheaper to hire an Indian worker than a British one, not because of skill or talent, but because one comes with lower costs to the business. Employers don’t pay National Insurance either. This is not innovation; it’s undercutting. It sends a devastating signal to our young workforce: you will always cost more, even when you are just as qualified.

We believe in a strong, open economy but not one that penalises our own people for simply being local. Internationalism without fairness is just another word for exploitation. The government should be closing loopholes, not creating them.

Trade must be fair and cohesive

We believe in open markets and global cooperation. But openness must be matched with equity. National Insurance exists for a reason. It funds our NHS, our maternity leave, our disability support. To exempt foreign workers and their employers from this responsibility, while expecting British workers to carry the full weight, is not progressive, it’s reckless.

If there is a genuine issue of double taxation between the UK and India, then the solution is bilateral reform not a one-sided giveaway that leaves British workers picking up the tab. This exemption won’t just save businesses money, it will cost us social cohesion, fuel cultural resentment, and hollow out trust in fair play.

Liberal Democrats must stand up now and say clearly: we welcome trade, we value partnerships, but we cannot and will not sacrifice fairness at home to chase headlines abroad. If you work here, if your company profits here, then you contribute here. That is the principle we should be defending.

* Mo Waqas is Chair of the Lib Dem’s Stockton branch and was the PPC for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East.