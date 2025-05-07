The success of Reform in recent elections should be a wake-up call

How many times do we have to read the headline: “Migrants killed”, to realise that there is a tragedy in the world, a problem far greater than immigrants entering England. From the safety of our own homes it may feel difficult to empathise with people in such desperate situations. However, it is essential for the sake of humanity that we learn to understand and educate ourselves on the lives of immigrants before voting for a party branded as being anti-immigration.

Unfortunately, due to the current geopolitical climate, there are millions of people who have been displaced as a result of the violence and threat to their own lives. These innocent people have to make treacherous journeys, risking their own lives during it. Once they arrive in a safer country they often face racism, xenophobia and discrimination. Having just won the by-election and 677 council seats out of around 1600 up for election, there is now a huge risk of a growing support for Reform.

The threat of the far right is looming over the United Kingdom. Having seen the detrimental affect that it has had on America and their influence on the world, it should be apparent that the far right is not the saviour that people are looking for. Reform looks to be the party for every class. It is necessary that people remember in times of crisis, people look for an extreme; there is no example in history where this has been beneficial for the world.

Reform pledge that if it became the majority party, within the first 100 days they would apply “strict limits” on immigration. What does “strict” mean? The far right enjoy being brief in their political manifesto, enabling them to twist their wording when they come in to power. Reform believes that securing the borders is essential in order to “protect public services and wages”. However, studies indicate that immigrants contribute an estimated £2.5 billion annually to the exchequer, solely through taxes.

Furthermore, the nationalist party seeks to “bar student dependents”, allowing only international students with “essential skills” to remain in the UK. Once more, these “essential skills” are not described, highlighting that the international students they target will most likely fail to meet the Reform standards: being white.

Supporting a party based on flawed and racist values puts the UK in grave danger. Fortunately, in the US, the far right President is constrained by the House of Representatives and the Senate. However, in the UK we have parliamentary sovereignty. It is an elected dictatorship. Under the safety of moderate parties, like the Liberal Democrats and Labour, our country’s democracy is protected. In the event that Reform ever gain power, the freedom of our people is threatened.

The recent by-elections should be a wake-up call for those voters who believe that their vote doesn’t have a power. It does. Go out and vote, support your freedom and use the right that people 200 years ago fought for.

* Pia Corbishley is a Liberal Democrat supporter. She is a year 12 student studying politics.