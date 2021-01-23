Conservative Government bans political leafletting – how should Lib Dems react?

Yesterday afternoon, a letter arrived in the inbox of our chief executive from Chloe Smith, the Cabinet Office Minister. It said in stark terms that the Government was banning volunteer delivery of political material in England. Parties who are rich enough can pay to have their stuff delivered. Some parties are so rich that they can afford to send the same leaflet to a house twice in a week, as the Scottish Tories did to me this week.
Last night, Lisa Smart, the Chair of the party’s Federal Campaigns and Elections Committee wrote to regional and local chairs saying:
This afternoon we received a letter from the Tory constitution minister, saying that the Government is changing the rules to make political leafleting no longer permissible.
This is a clear and brazen attempt by the Tories to stop our work to support local residents, and to fix the elections in their favour.
We know that the Tories will do best if campaigning is limited.
We should see that as a strong sign that elections will go ahead on 6 May.
Updated campaigning guidance will be on the website on Monday, following checks with our lawyers. In essence we expect this to say:
No further Liberal Democrat political literature should be given to volunteer activists, and party political materials must be delivered through paid routes.
Elected representatives and local teams may still deliver literature to residents, so long as this is focused on their non-political work of supporting local residents.
This is a vital activity at a time when millions of households do not have internet access and rules and support services are changing quickly.
We will be writing shortly to all members, asking them to support telephone canvassing and asking for donations for paid delivery.
Our national teams will be focused on bulk buy deals and helping organise telephone campaigning.
Let me reassure you. We won’t let Tory dirty tricks stop us from making a difference for our communities.
Our party’s decision to allow leafletting during lockdown in England was controversial both within and outside the party. Although we know that other parties were also distributing leaflets, the Conservatives snd Labour both complained about us. Ed Davey was tackled about this on Marr last Sunday. I wrote at the time:
There are some very strong views on both sides of this argument in the party. I tend to think that, while delivery is one of the safest things that we can do and we’re all having many deliveries to our homes at the moment, my inclination is that we have much more meaningful interaction with people if we phone them and talk to them. The difficulty with that is that the proportion of phone numbers we have is quite small. If you want to give out information to the widest possible number of people you need to do what David Penhaligon said – put it on a bit of paper and push it through their door. Even if it were allowed in Scotland, I wouldn’t choose to do it at this point in the pandemic, but if other Lib Dems feel it is appropriate in their communities, I’m not going to argue with them.
I do think it was a mistake to lead with a defence that was very legalistic and tenuous at best in its understanding of volunteer work. We should have limited our remarks to the importance of reaching those in the community who don’t have access to the internet with what is in many communities a trusted source of information.
I know that many party members are really concerned by the gung-ho tone of our response. They feel that the public health situation is so critical that we should not be trying to make political capital out of it. The lack of empathy towards those members who are at serious risk of the family, to those of us who have lost loved ones to this virus or who are experiencing the intense stress of working in the NHS or on the frontline in some other way infuriated them.
Every single day, I see several reports of friends who have tested positive and one report of someone I know being admitted to hospital. It’s really disturbing. We do need to acknowledge that. And we have to remember that our members, along with the rest of the country, are really struggling after ten months of restrictions. For some, it’s been one long lockdown. And even under the best of circumstances, when you are with people you love and your income is unaffected, that shrinking of your world is really tough and impacts on your mental health and wellbeing. If you had told me on 8th March last year, the last time I was in a pub, that babies would be conceived and born and I would still be stuck at home, I would have been horrified, yet here we are. We need to be super-sensitive to what our members might be going through in all our communications.
The Conservatives may well be playing political games and trying to give themselves a huge advantage in the upcoming elections. They are allowing leaflets from, for example, your local pizza takeaway, gutter cleaning service or indeed political literature by paid routes. They as a party don’t have the army of volunteers that we have. We would expect no more of them. But we should expect our response to reflect the dire public health situation as well as to offer strategies for us as a party to continue to serve our local communities.
And you have to wonder whether in the current climate it is safe to be thinking about holding elections at all. Should we be asking questions about risk assessments so that returning officers and staff, as well as activists, are not put at risk?
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I am confused, The BBC say that this is a reccomendation from The Government, not a ban.
Which is it ?
If its just a suggestion then we should carry on Leafletting, all the Evidence suggests that its safe.
If it is a Legal Ban then I would suggest that we take The Rosa Parks route & ask for Volonteers to break The Law.
We cant just let The Tories stitch us up like this.
I am really concerned at the notion of expecting our volunteers, many of whom are at risk from Covid, to break the law, to be honest.
It was the late David Penhaligon, who was supposed to have said something about if your leaflet can’t get your message across in around eight seconds, you’re wasting your time. Now I know how much Lib Dems rely on their leafleting – after all, I’ve produced and delivered many thousands in my time – especially as the media often gives them short shrift. So, a ban on leafleting would do serious harm to the liberal cause, even if it were only a temporary measure. Quite frankly, I think that this year’s local elections should be postponed in any case. The Scottish Parliamentary elections are a different matter. I assume that all bone fide parties will be entitled to a free mail drop. So why not have all postal ballots as a one off as well?
I will volunteer to break such a *law*. Clear that the elections should be postponed until a 3 month doorstep campaign is possible. As soon as the local hospital is coping.
Perhaps the government can explain why a volunteer deliverer can spread the virus, while a paid deliverer cannot?
If it is not safe to go door-to-door then the election should be delayed. How are we going to collect nominations that require face-to-face contact by volunteers?
That is a good point, James. I keep forgetting you still have to do that in England. All noms in Scotland apart from Westminster are just self nomination.
@ Adrian England As someone shielding, and who for many years believed the Liberal/Lib Dem Party to be the sensible law abiding political party….. you may think you are a martyred hero – but you will be most unwelcome on my doorstep.
A friend in the Scottish Green Party tells me (by phone) that his party has cancelled leaflet drops and will be canvassing by phone (even that could be classed as a ‘nuisance call’).
John Marriott, as usual, talks robust common sense – something which seems to have disappeared into not so thin air in some sections of this party.
Conservative minister abuses power to ban what Lib Dems are good at in attempt to further undermine the party. That is a bad headline for the Nasty party.
Conservative minister urges other parties not to campaign door to door “In order to reduce transmission.” That is a very clever headline for the Safety First Party.
And that is what they have done. If we do deliver a lot of the public will condemn us for doing so and we will lose seats. If we don’t deliver, the Conservatives and Labour will out spend us online and through phone banks and we will lose seats.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/955122/MCD_letter_to_members_of_the_Parliamentary_Parties_Panel.pdf
Welcome to the world with a Conservative government which will do everything it can to destroy us, and to those on LDV who unthinkingly supported Nick with his naive approach to coalition for all those years and undermined those of us who wanted to do something about it while David Cameron undermined and destroyed us – Surprise, surprise and Thanks a bunch.
Given this announcement, we should be asking the government:
1. Will May’s elections now be postponed until the Autumn, or when safe to hold elections.
2. If not then all these elections should have a free Royal Mail delivery as per general elections.
3. Where is the evidence that paid deliverers are more Covid safe than volunteers?
4. The arrangements at all polling stations and counts will be guaranteed to be Covid safe, or at least as safe as paid deliverers.
Failing satisfactory answers to these questions should this be taken to court, if that option is open to us?
Does anyone know what the precise legal status of what the Government are proposing? Are they intending to push new legislation through Parliament? If so, then our MPs and Lords must fight it tooth and claw – opposing something which is slowly moving Britain in the direction of China and other dictatorships. If, on the other hand. it is just a suggestion from a Minister, reflecting their personal views, does it carry any legal ‘clout’ whatsoever?
As so often throughout the last 10 months the Government approach is a shambolic set of contradictions.
If putting a leaflet or letter through a letterbox is so dangerous why have Royal Mail and all the other commercial delivery companies continued to do so every day from last March onwards? Both the parcel companies and supermarkets of course have actually increased their deliveries as more people have bought and ordered online.
In the last two weeks alone my household have received 3 different NHS letters (not Covid related), an opticians letter, a letter from the Borough Council (sent to every single house and enclosing pre prepared Postal Vote application forms for everyone who does not already have a Postal Vote), some birthday cards, a glossy colour local advertising magazine and advertising flyers for gutter clearance, pizza takeaway, shrub pruning and Indian takeaway, plus assorted parcels from assorted companies and two supermarket food deliveries. How on earth is a single political leaflet in the same space of time a danger that must be banned? Although it would apparently be OK to pay large sums to have it instead delivered alongside the takeaway food and other advertising flyers or even larger sums to have Royal Mail deliver it.
Then there are the Government’s ONS comments reported in the press yesterday and today. The March census will go ahead. They expect 75% to fill it in online but expect to have to visit about 6 Million people in person ‘althought’ they say ‘this will take no more than a few minutes in each case’. Yet putting a leaflet or letter through the same door, in a few seconds, is dangerous and to be banned – unless of course you have lots of money and can pay for it to be delivered in which case it is no longer dangerous!
Yesterday morning I was delivering enveloped letters and surveys in my Ward. I was getting the daily dose of healthy excercise in the fresh air which we are encouraged to do for our physical health and mental well being and which is allowed under Covid regulations. I came into close contact with no one, I put on a mask on the single occasion where someone cleaning their car asked me to pass it to them ‘to save me walking up the drive to the letterbox’. I was in far closer proximity to far more people when I called in (with mask) at a local shop to get some milk.
I can understand why cash rich Cons/Lab Parties, who generally do little delivering in the years between elections, are keen to stop us voluntarily delivering leaflets rather than paying a fortune commercially. It does not seem to have anything much to do with Covid however.
I suspect this issue could be a bit like fair/proportional voting. If you can get people’s attention for long enough so they think about it, they agree that it’s not fair. But so long as they don’t think it’s going to disadvantage their own favourite party, they won’t want to do anything about it and excuses will be made for why it’s fine. The argument will be that the postal staff are already delivering on those routes, and that volunteers will be travelling away from home, and further than necessary in order to do so, spreading new strains of virus around the country as people stop for takeaway coffees.
There’s a danger that we end up arguing about campaigning methods, and that deflects from the issues relevant to the campaign, and of course all of the backdrop of the failures of governments. In the meantime, I got a great big glossy leaflet for the Scottish Tories through my door yesterday with the pizza leaflet.
It’s all very frustrating, but if circumstances allow, it might be worth having a think of whether or not you are saving money by not going out, and if so divert a portion of that to the local party for a postal campaign. If you want something more involved, if not exactly active, I know the Green LibDems have been asking for volunteers to help tidy up the transcriptions for videos from their conference. It’s a bit fiddly and time consuming, but it’s fun to do something a bit different. I expect there are a number of similar jobs that normally struggle to compete with the active nature of leafleting.
Ray, It’s a letter, not a law and that is why it is very clever (and devious). If you follow the link in my previous post, you can see the full letter.