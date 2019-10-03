Canvassing is one of those things that many of us take for granted. It is part of what we do. Occasionally a meeting on a doorstep will echo down the years, coming back into the mind and setting a scene.

Such a meeting happened to me some years ago. It was in a Labour Ward in Liverpool, at the height of the Militant Tendancy regime. I knocked at a door in a Council estate and asked the gentleman who came to the door if he would vote for us. As I anticipated, he said no, he wouldn’t. So I asked who he would be supporting, expecting him to say, ‘Labour’.

But no. He looked at me and said: ‘ I’m voting Conservative.’ I couldn’t resist and asked him why.

‘Well, they’re born to rule, aren’t they’.

It is a picture that has stayed with me ever since. An old man, probably without two pennies to his name, supporting Mrs Thatcher. It has been a puzzle that has come back to me time and time again.

And here we are, in 2019, with the Brexit party soaking up Tory supporters and members, appealing to working class voters and the Tories through Boris Johnson, an old Etonian for Heaven’s sake, trying to capture Labour seats.

Selling the vision that Britain won the war so can ‘get Brexit done’ is an advertising slogan that has been bought in to. If it was an advertisement, the ASA would soon smack those responsible down! But, in politics, there is no standards authority.

Those economically stressed now, will be even more so if Brexit happens, but far too many people are swayed by the ‘project fear’ accusation. The winners will be those with money; those short selling the pound and those seeking to avoid taxation.

What is it that drives people to vote against their own best interests? Looking across the world, Britain isn’t alone in seeing the phenomenon develop. It is like a contagion that allows those with money and power to further their own ends by exploiting those at the lower end of the economic ladder. The aftermath of the 2008 crash is an example.

For any Liberal, that is just not acceptable. Lessons from history tell us that such exploitation pits one part of society against another; one race against another and always looks for scapegoats in so doing. Us and them – the slippery slope to fascism, already, sadly, visible on our streets.

How to stop it, or prevent it growing is the question.

* Flo Clucas OBE is the President of the ALDE Gender Equality Network and former President of the ALDE Group on the EU Committee of the Regions. She was a councillor in Liverpool City Council for 26 years.