Are we, at last, witnessing the strange death of Conservative England?

By | Thu 3rd October 2019 - 10:25 am

What does the Conservative party stand for in 2019?’ is a question asked in Tuesday’s Guardian’s Journal section by sociologist, William Davies. That got me thinking back to the count in the early hours of Friday morning in the newly formed Sleaford and North Hykeham Parliamentary at the end of the 1997 General Election, my only foray into the maelstrom of national party politics. As the Lib Dem candidate, who finished a respectable third behind a resurgent Labour Party and ahead of Sir James Goldsmith’s Referendum Party, I watched Douglas Hogg give his customary acceptance speech. I remember vividly the words he used. Casting his eye over a mass of blue rosettes in the audience, he ended by saying; “We Tories always win in the end”.

Living for most of my adult life in Lincolnshire, with the notable exception of the City of Lincoln, I can vouch for that remark. Having read his article, I just wonder whether, at last, Mr Davies might be on to something. I’ve finally began to read ‘The Strange Death of Liberal England’ by the late Anglo-American historian, George Dangerfield. I often ask myself why people vote Conservative, although I do confess having done so once in a General Election myself back in 1970 before four years living and working abroad made me see the error of my ways.

Surely, it’s to do with leaving things largely as they are but tinkering at the edges. PM Lord Salisbury, I believe, once compared it with floating down a river, occasionally using an oar to straighten out the craft when it got too close to the bank. Let’s be honest, most people want a quiet life and will be quite happy to look after themselves and their families. Few would subscribe to Robert F Kennedy’s statement; “I look at things that could be and ask, ‘WHY not?’.” Many people like simplicity – left or right, black or white, remain or leave etc. Judging by turnouts in elections, many just want to be left alone.

Whether a modern day George Dangerfield will ever be able to write about the death of Conservative England, let alone Wales, Northern Ireland or Scotland is by no means certain. I have always subscribed to my old dad’s view that “it takes all sorts to make a world”. Just as I reckon that around 10% of the population would class themselves as diehard Liberal, with a slightly smaller percentage for radical Socialist, there will probably always be a hardcore conservative electorate out there of around 25%, depending on where you live, and a diehard group of a similar percentage, which will always votes Labour, because that’s how they were brought up, although the modern Labour Party has precious little to do with Keir Hardie, MacDonald, Attlee or even Wilson. As for the rest, well, their vote is clearly up for grabs and has traditionally been shared out between the two parties that have largely dominated the 20th century, mainly thanks to FPTP, and reflected in the parliamentary seats they have won. 

 

* John Marriott is a former Liberal Democrat councillor from Lincolnshire.

