LIB DEMS: by default, the only party for Business and sound economic managemen

The “new normal” was coined as a new lexicon by Mohamed El-Erian, the then head of the global financial firm PIMCO to describe the post-script of global finance following the financial crisis of 2007-08.

With the torrent of news and scandal, it feels as though we are all becoming immune of not sensitised to an almost daily feed of political shocks and ever-more worsening language in the current political maelstrom. The new normal.

One aspect of the current pre-election phase – but also a reflection of a structural shift – is the position on public finances for the two parties. As Lib Dems should be able to capitalise on as the ONLY sensible party for economic stewardship…most sensible centrists and business will recognise that the Tories have lost this mantle.

I wrote earlier about PM Johnson’s rapidly escalating fiscal promises that are clearly a pre-election gambit – a well-worn political strategy of governing parties over generations. I also highlighted the risks that the fiscal costs of a de facto government “bail out” by the Treasury in the event of a No Deal could easily get into figures and a scale that would test the UK’s reputation for economic management at the least, and the worst, risk a full-blown economic-financial crisis.

A further extension into 2020 (June most likely) is now the baseline scenario. I’ll outline why separately.

A quick review therefore of the fiscal issues is apt but without going into policies specifically, or even the legality for some of Labour’s positions eg on sequestration of private school assets.

These are my 3 main conclusions for the current new normal for economic management in the UK:

Both Labour and Tories are in a “spendthrift arms race”. Despite claims, it is not clear that the policies add up or indeed how they will be financed – not least in the current environment where the economic growth (that finances taxes) is slowing and the budget deficit (i.e. the UK’s overdraft through borrowing) is growing. To be honest, I’m not sure a costing has been done for LibDem policies but at least they are within the current fiscal framework. After a decade of austerity, there is a clear structural shift away underway from the post financial crisis world from the need for balanced budgets and towards old-school Keynesian rise in public expenditure to reboot the economy. Whilst we generally support this based on evidenced-based policy we should clearly highlight that we alone are now business-friendly and fiscally prudent yet focussed on real priorities. The spendthrift polity is inconsistent with EU rules – something not yet commented upon in the press – because the UK Budget deficit would balloon over 3% of GDP. The EU’s Stability and Growth Pact (SGP) – as part of the EU co-ordination of fiscal policies – requires all 28 EU Member States to run budget deficits of a maximum of 3% of GDP and to have debt of under 60% of GDP. The UK has been previously subject to the so-called “Excessive Deficit Procedure” in 2009 and again in 2015 by breaching these norms and whilst the UK is technically exempt from real fines (geek note: Protocol 15 the EU Treaties), the EU and the Commission will not want to see this seriously breached so long as the UK remains a member state (or even if/when it leaves). As THE REMAIN PARTY, we should clearly argue that we will stick with the SGP and instead that the UK will push perhaps for a rise in the SGP limit to say 4% (something even Germany and France may be open to given its current economic woes) within the EU.

* With experience across academia, think tanks, central banking, EU Accession and reforms across 40 developing and transition countries, Dr Rupinder Singh works with multilateral organisations and governments as an independent adviser.