Mark Valladares

2 October 2019 – today’s press releases

By | Wed 2nd October 2019 - 11:35 pm
  • Jane Dodds: Mid Wales Growth Deal funding insulting
  • Swinson: ‘Getting Brexit done’ puts lives and jobs at risk
  • Lib Dems: Johnson’s plans to create two borders ‘ludicrous’

Jane Dodds: Mid Wales Growth Deal funding insulting

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and MP for Brecon and Radnorshire Jane Dodds has called the UK Government’s £55m funding for the Mid Wales Growth Deal insulting.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns used his speech to Conservative Party Conference in Manchester to announce £55m of funding for the Mid Wales Growth Deal over 15 years.

The UK Government are contributing £500m to the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal and £241m to the Swansea Bay City Deal.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MP commented:

Alun Cairns’ announcement shows that, under this Conservative Government, Mid-Wales will never get the funding we truly need. The £55m promised is frankly insulting. Not only is it nowhere near enough, it is a fraction of the funding being provided for the Cardiff and Swansea City Deals.

Our rural communities have been let down and forgotten about for far too long. What’s more, they will be some of the hardest hit by a no deal Brexit, which the Secretary of State dangerously continues to advocate.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats demand better. We need stop Brexit and invest in a truly ambitious growth deal that enables our communities to flourish and grow. Mid-Wales needs an ambitious and positive vision for the future.

Swinson: ‘Getting Brexit done’ puts lives and jobs at risk

Responding to Boris Johnson’s speech to Conservative Party Conference, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:

When you strip away the bluff and bluster, this was a speech by a Prime Minister who is determined to crash us out of the EU without a deal.

Fanatically repeating ‘Get Brexit Done’ does not give any comfort to the cancer patient worried about accessing their medication, or the factory worker whose job is on the line. Getting Brexit done puts their lives and their jobs at risk, and that is why Liberal Democrats are working hard to stop it.

The Liberal Democrats are determined to stop Brexit, because the best deal possible is the one we have right now as members of the European Union.

Lib Dems: Johnson’s plans to create two borders ‘ludicrous’

Responding to the publication of the Prime Minister’s alternative proposals, Liberal Democrat shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said;

These proposals just confirm what we already know, Boris Johnson has no viable alternative to the backstop.

The UK will go from having no border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as a member of the EU, to Boris Johnson’s proposal which creates two borders.

It is ludicrous to think that somehow Boris Johnson believes the answer to ensuring no Irish border is to create two. Not to mention it goes against the Conservative Government’s own promises that there would be no return of any border infrastructure.

The Liberal Democrats will continue the fight to stop Brexit, not only to rule out a dangerous no deal, but because the best deal possible is the one we have right now as members of the European Union.

