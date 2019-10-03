Nicola Horlick, investment fund manager and NHS champion, to be Lib Dem candidate

Kensington and Chelsea LibDems have announced that businesswoman and campaigner Nicola Horlick is the Liberal Democrat PPC for Chelsea and Fulham.
Nicola has a long successful track record as a an investment fund manager, working for a string of well-known companies such as S.G.Warburg – later Mercury Asset Management and Morgan Grenfell as well as founding her own investment businesses and film finance companies. She supports UNICEF, Great Ormand Street Hospital and Just a drop, a charity which works for clean drinking water worldwide.
The Lib Dem party website says:
Nicola…has long been connected to the Liberal Democrats and to Chelsea & Fulham. Living in the area, working in Hammersmith, Nicola is ready to turn what was once a safe Tory seat into a win for the Liberal Democrats and Remain and represent your views properly.
Nicola has supported the Liberal Democrats all her life and, like her sense of social justice, it’s in her blood. Her father was Michael Gayford, our candidate in the 1970s for the Wirral constituency, and Nicola grew up in a family steeped in political debate.
Now she feels it’s her time to step forward:
I have to take a stand after the extraordinary events of the last few weeks. We must fight against Brexit and restore order to government after the chaos created by the Conservatives…
The last three years have been totally absorbed by the Conservative party tearing itself apart and having no clear vision for the country outside of Brexit. It has taken all the bandwidth of Parliament, governing the country has gone on hold, and the business of running the country has been forgotten in favour of first Theresa May and now Boris Johnson trying to hold their party together and fend off Nigel Farage.
The things that really matter to the people of Chelsea and Fulham, and the country have been ignored. Labour seems to be even more confused over Brexit. Only the Liberal Democrats can fix the mess.
It’s time to give Chelsea and Fulham residents the representation they deserve.
Join Nicola…
🔶Join the campaign
🔶Join the social media team
🔶Join the tele-canvassing team
Let’s make it happen!
Together we can #StopBrexit https://t.co/UaMali95HE
— Kensington & Chelsea #LibDems🔶 (@KCLibDems) October 3, 2019
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.