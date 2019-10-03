Nicola Horlick, investment fund manager and NHS champion, to be Lib Dem candidate

Kensington and Chelsea LibDems have announced that businesswoman and campaigner Nicola Horlick is the Liberal Democrat PPC for Chelsea and Fulham.

Nicola has a long successful track record as a an investment fund manager, working for a string of well-known companies such as S.G.Warburg – later Mercury Asset Management and Morgan Grenfell as well as founding her own investment businesses and film finance companies. She supports UNICEF, Great Ormand Street Hospital and Just a drop, a charity which works for clean drinking water worldwide.

The Lib Dem party website says:

Nicola…has long been connected to the Liberal Democrats and to Chelsea & Fulham. Living in the area, working in Hammersmith, Nicola is ready to turn what was once a safe Tory seat into a win for the Liberal Democrats and Remain and represent your views properly.

Nicola has supported the Liberal Democrats all her life and, like her sense of social justice, it’s in her blood. Her father was Michael Gayford, our candidate in the 1970s for the Wirral constituency, and Nicola grew up in a family steeped in political debate.

Now she feels it’s her time to step forward: