Paul Walter

Nicola Horlick, investment fund manager and NHS champion, to be Lib Dem candidate

By | Thu 3rd October 2019 - 5:43 pm

Embed from Getty Images

Kensington and Chelsea LibDems have announced that businesswoman and campaigner Nicola Horlick is the Liberal Democrat PPC for Chelsea and Fulham.

Nicola has a long successful track record as a an investment fund manager, working for a string of well-known companies such as S.G.Warburg – later Mercury Asset Management and Morgan Grenfell as well as founding her own investment businesses and film finance companies. She supports UNICEF, Great Ormand Street Hospital and Just a drop, a charity which works for clean drinking water worldwide.

The Lib Dem party website says:

Nicola…has long been connected to the Liberal Democrats and to Chelsea & Fulham. Living in the area, working in Hammersmith, Nicola is ready to turn what was once a safe Tory seat into a win for the Liberal Democrats and Remain and represent your views properly.

Nicola has supported the Liberal Democrats all her life and, like her sense of social justice, it’s in her blood. Her father was Michael Gayford, our candidate in the 1970s for the Wirral constituency, and Nicola grew up in a family steeped in political debate.

Now she feels it’s her time to step forward:

I have to take a stand after the extraordinary events of the last few weeks. We must fight against Brexit and restore order to government after the chaos created by the Conservatives…

The last three years have been totally absorbed by the Conservative party tearing itself apart and having no clear vision for the country outside of Brexit. It has taken all the bandwidth of Parliament, governing the country has gone on hold, and the business of running the country has been forgotten in favour of first Theresa May and now Boris Johnson trying to hold their party together and fend off Nigel Farage.

The things that really matter to the people of Chelsea and Fulham, and the country have been ignored. Labour seems to be even more confused over Brexit. Only the Liberal Democrats can fix the mess.


* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMiranda Pinch 3rd Oct - 6:00pm
    I would like to ask all the contributors to this thread your opinion on my experience at the conference. I too attended Luciana Berger's meeting...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 3rd Oct - 5:28pm
    @Dilettante Eye What about a referendum with three options which voters are asked to rank in order of preference? The obvious ones are Deal, No...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 3rd Oct - 5:19pm
    I’m not the world’s greatest mathematician, but, surely, the only way to get a majority for a GNU is for Labour, SNP and the Lib...
  • User Avatarexpats 3rd Oct - 4:28pm
    What Johnson fails to mention is that his proposal (a.k.a. 'The Smuggler's Charter') is a gift to the extremists. Organised smuggling will be under the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 3rd Oct - 4:15pm
    A very moving and impressive speech on domestic violence in the House by Rosie Duffield MP today. It puts in perspective the 'my party right...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 3rd Oct - 4:05pm
    Bill le Breton, The UK is never without a PM. If a VONC is passed, the VONCed PM stays in office until either (a) someone...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall
Tue 15th Oct 2019
19:00
Grantham LibDem Pint
Thu 17th Oct 2019
19:00
Wem Lib Dem pint