Caron Lindsay

Cole-Hamilton’s pride as Scotland passes smacking ban

By | Thu 3rd October 2019 - 7:45 pm

If Alex Cole-Hamilton were to slap me, he would, rightly, face the full force of the law. If he were to slap his 5 year old daughter Darcy (which would never happen), he could do so with the full support of the law, which allows “reasonable chastisement.”

That is an inconsistency that he has been campaigning against for years. Today his work and that of many others was rewarded when the Scottish Parliament voted to give children the same protection from assault in law as adults, becoming the first country in the UK to do so.

I’ve known Alex for almost two decades. In that time I’ve teased him on many occasions, always with justification. But there have been many more times when I have been proud of him and today is one of the biggest. One of the reasons I spent a decade trying to get him elected was that I knew he would be an amazing advocate for Scotland’s children.

He’s been working to change the law on physical punishment of children for a long time. And he had an uphill battle trying to change party policy. In 2013, we lost by just 9 votes. Three years later, the result went the opposite way – and overwhelmingly. The proposer of the amendment in favour of keeping the law as it is changed his mind during the course of the debate, persuaded by the arguments. This move ensured Lib Dem support for the Bill today.

Today’s Bill was originally brought by Green MSP John Finnie but it had cross party support across Holyrood – except from the Conservatives, of course.

Here is Alex’s speech in favour of the Bill.

Physical punishment is not consequence free. It can cast a long shadow, affecting self esteem and mental health long after the childhood years. I am delighted that Scotland’s children of the future will have the same legal protection as I have from assault.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPatrick 3rd Oct - 8:59pm
    She has already received some rather favourable media attention for her candidacy: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/nicola-horlick-city-superwoman-unveiled-as-latest-highprofile-candidate-standing-for-lib-dems-in-a4253271.html https://amp.ft.com/content/23f7593c-e5f1-11e9-b112-9624ec9edc59 https://www.fnlondon.com/articles/nicola-horlick-to-fight-election-battle-for-liberal-democrats-20191003
  • User AvatarGlenn 3rd Oct - 8:14pm
    Define self-interest. Is it purely economic? Is it social? Is it spiritual? IMO, people are perfectly capable of deciding what to prioritise when making a...
  • User AvatarTristan Ward 3rd Oct - 7:21pm
    Not another of those fiercely socialist anti-business Liberal Democrats.
  • User Avatarfrankie 3rd Oct - 7:20pm
    Peter, As you can't answer the question " What do you do if faith is lost in your currency" anything else you say is just...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 3rd Oct - 7:16pm
    The 2016 referendum was narrowly won by a fantasy-Brexit that fulfilled all wishes at no cost. Polling has shown that no specific and costed Brexit...
  • User AvatarFiona 3rd Oct - 6:13pm
    @Expats, are you really suggesting that people shouldn't discuss Plan B until Plan A fails? We're not picking a restaurant for a birthday night out...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall
Tue 15th Oct 2019
19:00
Grantham LibDem Pint
Thu 17th Oct 2019
19:00
Wem Lib Dem pint