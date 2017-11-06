Countering the fear factor

Our ancestors were hunter-gatherers who rarely met anyone they didn’t know, and were probably wise to be cautious when they did. In modern cities we are used to seeing strangers by the thousand, but our genetic inheritance is still there, and it is easy to re-awaken the atavistic fear that people who look or sound different might be dangerous. Stirring up racism is part of a simple principle of leadership; tell people there is an external threat and set yourself up as a powerful and angry leader. If the people fear the external threat they will welcome an aggressive masterful leader, or in other words, right-wing politics gains ascendancy.

We need to recognise that the biggest obstacle to resolving the immigration issue, which is at the heart of the Brexit vote, is that Remainers think Leavers’ antipathy to immigration is founded on this primal fear. In-built in this supposition is an unavoidable sense of superiority; we Remainers can rise above our primitive instincts, and Leavers can’t. However, faced with that, the Leavers have developed their own hubristic mind-set; that namby-pamby ‘Guardian readers’ stupidly want to be ‘nice’ to what could be tens of millions of people, and we Leavers, are the ones facing harsh reality – that foreigners are here to steal our jobs or sponge off our welfare system, and generally pollute our culture.

No wonder the steady flood of bad news about Brexit is having little impact on the polls. Both sides have staked out a position based on an unconscious belief which has nothing to do with the economy, the NHS, or any part of the normal currency of political debate. Whether or not our economy needs an influx of younger workers is of no interest to Leavers, and whether or not incoming people will cause cultural clashes, or hold down wage rises is of no interest to Remainers. We must also take note that for the fearful, asylum seekers and immigrants from outside the EU are part of the same bundle, one they think would be solved in some way by Brexit.

It looks complicated, but I believe the answer could be surprisingly simple. If people have been taught by the right-wing demagogues to fear immigrants, we need to teach them not to fear immigrants. Those who are frightened of being ‘overwhelmed’ have been told that foreigners want to come here and change everything to be like their own country, overlooking the possibility that they might like or even love what this country is and what it stands for, and the fact that many come here because they want to get away from their own country.

We need a concerted media push to counter the propaganda that immigrants are threatening intruders, and to portray them as they are. For the most part they are nice people who want to embrace British culture, and who are pleased and often grateful to be in a country that leads the world in tolerance, human rights, and, sometimes, kindness to strangers.

* Andy Daer is a member of the Liberal Democrats in South Gloucestershire