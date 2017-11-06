LibLink: William Wallace highlights the roles of others in World War II

In yesterday’s Independent, William Wallace took the opportunity to remind Conservatives that Remembrance Sunday is not just about the British repelling our enemies in two world wars, it’s about Commonwealth troops, about those from Occupied Europe who fought under British colours, and those who supported us with troops, weapons and other fighting equipment.

He notes how this is part of a pattern of Conservative thinking, downplaying our interdependence;

Conservative ministers have determinedly resisted giving publicity to British military cooperation. Liam Fox suppressed information on the extent of Franco-British defence joint operations, and would not invite the media to visit the British-led headquarters of the EU’s anti-piracy operations in Northwood.

He compares our reticence with the more inclusive remembrance by the French,

and closes by suggesting that, unless we recognise the contributions of others, too many will go on thinking that;

Poles are taking our jobs, Belgians have never fought for anything, the French left us alone in 1940, and Indians are unwelcome immigrants – and that none of them have played a positive part in Britain’s island story.

It’s undoubtedly a provocative piece if you’re a Brexiteer, but worth a read, I’d suggest.

Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.