This week in the Lords (6-7 November) – the preview

By | Mon 6th November 2017 - 11:32 am

Yes, another week, albeit a short one, and I can’t honestly say that it will be a gripping one.

Monday sees the second day of the Committee Stage of the Data Protection Bill. This stage doesn’t usually see anything more than probing as to the Government’s intent, plus the airing of Opposition concerns, but it will be interesting to see what Lords Clement-Jones and Paddick have to raise.

On Tuesday, Brian Cotter has an oral question on digital resilience programmes and young people. There is plenty of concern in the Lords about the issue of privacy in an age where younger people are often cavalier with their personal data, an issue addressed by Crossbench peer, Baroness Kidron in her 2013 film InRealLife.

On an allied topic, the report of the Communications Committee, “Growing up with the internet” is the last matter being debated, and contributions are expected from Brian Cotter and Floella Benjamin.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin 6th Nov - 3:32pm
    Conservatism does lack representation in current UK politics, however since conservatives tend to be conservative, they are likely to stick with the Conservative Party, even...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 6th Nov - 3:27pm
    Many people seem to have the rosy-eyed view that before the rise of UKIP the UK population's view of the EU was fairly positive. In...
  • User AvatarKaterina Porter 6th Nov - 3:19pm
    I remembered the case of the Uganda Asians who were being expelled by Idi Amin and found a video of a very eloquent broadcast to...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 6th Nov - 3:05pm
    A sequel to empowering others is that we should fight concentrations of power wherever they occur. This could be in the media, the board room,...
  • User AvatarPalehorse 6th Nov - 3:00pm
    Joe, "as long as you don’t already have an ownership interest in 1/10th of an acre of more and can pay the imputed tax based...
  • User AvatarJenny Barnes 6th Nov - 2:35pm
    It would help if people in the party paid attention to class issues, rather than trying to come up with "sensible" policies to suit centrist...