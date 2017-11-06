This week in the Lords (6-7 November) – the preview

Yes, another week, albeit a short one, and I can’t honestly say that it will be a gripping one.

Monday sees the second day of the Committee Stage of the Data Protection Bill. This stage doesn’t usually see anything more than probing as to the Government’s intent, plus the airing of Opposition concerns, but it will be interesting to see what Lords Clement-Jones and Paddick have to raise.

On Tuesday, Brian Cotter has an oral question on digital resilience programmes and young people. There is plenty of concern in the Lords about the issue of privacy in an age where younger people are often cavalier with their personal data, an issue addressed by Crossbench peer, Baroness Kidron in her 2013 film InRealLife.

On an allied topic, the report of the Communications Committee, “Growing up with the internet” is the last matter being debated, and contributions are expected from Brian Cotter and Floella Benjamin.