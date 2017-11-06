Let’s Replace the Tories!

I can see three possible conclusions to the Brexit debacle. First, we’ll crash out the EU without a deal. Second, Brexit will become untenable and we’ll have to end up staying in the EU. And third, we’ll be stuck in a transitional limbo with a debilitated leadership and endless bureaucratic wrangling that may further weaken our economy and global reputation. Nevertheless, if we ever get through this mess, we will most certainly hit rock bottom. However good this imaginary deal might be, relations with our European partners will have been broken beyond repair. We need to prepare ourselves for any of these circumstances.

For the Corbynistas to enact their glorious revolution in this climate would then be quite inconceivable (anyway I suspect Corbyn will be old news by 2022); with the Tories facing potential wipe-out due to their irresponsible mismanagement – the public will be soul-searching for a party with prior experience in government, economic competence and a positive, progressive, social outlook.

The aftermath of Brexit will be fertile ground for us. But we need to make it a fertile ground; otherwise we’ll be dead in the water. I reckon people will look back on the coalition years as a time of unprecedented political stability in a decade of upsets. Therefore, the Lib Dems should be in a prime position to scoop up votes.

However, we should not be aiming to pick up, say ten or twenty seats. We need to aim for government. Is that not what a political party is for? Our reliance on being a protest vote, a vote for “the party inbetween” is too fragile and isn’t attractive to the public.

Here’s something controversial: replace the Tories. I know this is difficult to swallow, but I think it’s a strategy worth thinking about. The only way of winning by FPTP is playing by its rules. Look how the Liberal party was replaced in the 20s by Labour, as they targeted our core vote and gave our policies a socialist flare. For too long, we’ve been trying to be an “alternative” to the 2 main parties. We are the typecast 3rd party. It’s almost second nature reverting to the old “Cor, look at those two squabbling and bickering. Vote for us, the plucky 3rd party!” routine. The reason why the Tories weren’t finished off completely in 1997 was due to tactical voting to get them out, not to replace them. Their share of seats was reduced by 49% in 1997, compared to 75% for us in 1924.

For the next five years I would suggest this course of action: understanding the reasons why people voted to Leave; keeping our main principles, but changing our focus onto the “Shy Tory” demographic; making steady gains in council elections by putting localism first and working with Labour to undercut the Tory vote.

More than ever this country needs the Liberal Democrats. Let’s not waste our chance.

* James Richardson is a 17 year old student from Suffolk and a recent member of the Liberal Democrats.