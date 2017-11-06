Welcome to my day: 6 November 2017…

By | Mon 6th November 2017 - 7:57 am

When I returned to Liberal Democrat Voice, I expected it to be fairly quiet, given that the key issues were Brexit, Brexit and, oh yes, Brexit. The events of the past week have been depressing to say the least, and it isn’t going to get any better this week, given the accusations that are flying around concerning individuals in most political parties.

Liberal Democrat Voice will continue to cover these issues as far as is possible, and moderation will be automatic, and cautious, on all articles linked to such events. To be blunt, gentle readers, we don’t want to fall into the trap of defamation, and as we’re the publishers, we’re liable.

So, what else is expected to happen today, the one hundredth anniversary of the start of the Bolshevik Revolution (which generally ended badly), the one hundred and fifty-seventh anniversary of the election as US President of Abraham Lincoln and the one hundred and fourth anniversary of the arrest of Mahatma Gandhi for leading a stike of Indian miners in South Africa?

Well, the President of Catalonia has handed himself in to Belgian police, which leaves them with something of a dilemma. Events in Barcelona have complicated matters for the ALDE Party too, as Ciudadanos and Partit Democrats Europeu Catala, both member parties, find themselves very much on opposite sides of the argument.

How the Government respond to demands to publish the various sectoral analyses may become clearer this week. Given the evidence that many senior figures linked to Brexit haven’t actually read them, it will be interesting to see how they respond to the probably grim findings.

It’s a short week in Westminster, with both the Commons and the Lords rising for recess on Tuesday (they’ll be back the following Monday though) which, given the atmosphere in the Palace of Westminster, might not entirely be a bad thing. I’ll be previewing this week’s events later in the morning.

We have a new contributor today, a very new member whose first post goes live shortly, so do engage with him. At the other end of the experience scale, we cover William Wallace’s latest article in the Independent. However, there isn’t a lot else so, if you have any ideas for a post, or if there’s something you’re burning to write about, let me know.

Let the week begin!

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice. He’s also a member of the Party’s English Appeals Panel…

