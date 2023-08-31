‘Crisis’ doesn’t cut it anymore: Britain’s housing is breaking us

The term ‘housing crisis’ has been in the political lexicon for a long while – it first entered Hansard, the record of speeches and debates in Parliament, in 1919. This gives us some sense of normality when we discuss it as a party and when we consider policy approaches to housing, even in the current crisis which is rooted in the 1980s.

Familiarity with the term ‘housing crisis’ is harmful to how we view the scale of the problem. Housing has been a ballooning problem for decades, arguably the label of a ‘crisis’ has been justified for much of this time. Though we are now reaching a cataclysmic level of housing stress which is severely damaging our living conditions, our economy and our politics. We all recognise the symptoms: a low growth, high-cost economy with stagnant real-terms wages and a perilous public purse.

For some time, Brits have endured some of the most cramped living conditions in Europe and North America. In England specifically, the average home is 71.9 square meters – Canadians typically live with double this space at 150 square meters. On mainland Europe homes are more modest but still considerably larger than the average English home – Italians see an average of 108 square meters. We can do better than this.

There’s an engine driving British homes ever smaller and it is one you will probably recognise from a leafleting round almost anywhere in the country. Properties which used to be a family home are now two or even three front doors or doorbells to the same building, often as flats or increasingly as HMOs. The rise of HMOs being a response to acute housing stress, often resisted by local authorities with a keen eye on the number of licenses they will grant.

As our homes grow smaller, we see ever more stories from the rental market about families sharing desperately inadequate rooms, often impossible to heat and sometimes caked with mould. Yet constricting the supply of HMOs or subdivided homes is to constrict the market even further for young people desperate for a place to call home, it limits even the short-term pressure valve on the simple problem that there are just not enough places to live.

As a young professional, HMOs are the only option for me. I live in a former family home with two other young men and still it consumes around 40% of my take-home pay. Saving is difficult, sometimes impossible. During the winter we were facing £300 electric bills and 8 Celsius indoors due to degrading windows the landlord would not fix – yet the flat was still legal to rent. The landlord even raised the rent by 25% after 18 months, and we had to leave. According to a report by the Centre for London, rent now makes up more than two fifths of Londoners’ earnings, and 25% of Londoners live in poverty after paying housing costs.

Compound this with the soaring cost of homes to buy or rent and quickly you will see that young people have no opportunity to buy, they are trapped paying landlords who are often of a generation who quite simply had more affordable property at our age. Meanwhile, many landlords argue that they cannot accept their investment costing money in the short term – they must accrue an asset and make more money while doing so.

Young people that are reading this will likely recognise this story. House prices are now 14 times the average income in London, and 8.3 times income across the UK – historically house prices are 3-4 times the average income in the UK. We have no fair chance to get a leg on this ladder.

Those over 40 are also likely to see the problem. It might be that you are helping a child to find their first (or second, or third) rental property and finding a deeply competitive market where tenants will bid over the asking rent just to secure a home. Foxtons this April shared statistics showing that 97,000 tenants were chasing just 2,000 properties – the rental market is broken, and undersupply has broken it. The same applies for house prices, if there is not the demand to support high prices, they will fall, and if there is adequate supply prices cannot rise as quickly as they have been.

Studies show that England is missing 4,000,000 homes, having not met demand for decades. Some of these will come from the unjust subdivision of existing homes, but we must nevertheless aim to meet this demand. Research into the ‘moving chains’ that new homes unlock demonstrates that lower income housing is freed up by new homes in high-demand areas, and thus new homes quickly impact affordability. We have clear evidence that the problem is a lack of homes, and that new homes quickly help those who need it most.

Constrained housing supply comes almost entirely from our planning system, which has morphed itself into becoming a system for constraining development of almost any form. The language of that transformation is all around us – ‘green belt’, ‘strategic gap’, or ‘rural character’ for example – terms all used for development immediately surrounding our most productive and expensive cities, even near fast and high-capacity public transport.

Recently, a top-5 developer told the Times “we want to ensure that, by not over-delivering on build, we’re not having to discount”. On the other side, a minority of residents often tell political leaders that they will not accept new housing in their community, whether it’s near a mainline station into a major city or if it’s in the major city itself.

Under the current arrangements with only an advisory national target, developers cannot build enough, let alone “over-deliver” and a vocal minority can practically exercise a veto on growth in their area. This is unsustainable.

The housing crisis demands leadership. We are well-placed to call out lacklustre performance from the government on housebuilding. We must not lose our nerve. Housebuilding is an economic engine and a safe, secure home is key to opportunity – we have a moral duty to solve housing poverty. To do that, we must start by building enough.

* Charlie Murphy is a former Vice Chair of Young Liberals.