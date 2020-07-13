Sam Martin

Cummings’ little knowledge is a dangerous thing and must be challenged

By | Mon 13th July 2020 - 9:40 am

The government’s narrow base of evidence for its radical agenda combined with ongoing attacks on humanities and the social sciences is a worrying trend. Liberal Democrats can and should oppose it. Much as I was dismayed by the Conservative election win last year I naively thought that having someone like Cummings, interested in ideas and sceptical of sacred cows, might at least create a space for some creative policy thinking. I was even intrigued by the scattergun ‘weirdos and misfits’ job advert. I was wrong.

Cummings’ relationship to knowledge is far from benign. A Twitter take I saw suggests the best way to think about him is as someone at the first peak of the Dunning-Kruger paradox where having a little knowledge on a subject perversely gives the holder a heightened sense of their own mastery. As an Oxford humanities graduate himself, Cummings reviles ‘Oxbridge English graduates who chat about Lacan at dinner parties’. He loves experts, but only ones that support his worldview and personal grudges.

Cummings reveres certain kinds of thinking: game theory, behavioural science (remember the unsubstantiated belief in ‘behavioural fatigue’ that delayed lockdown) and faith in big data, and hostility towards humanities and social sciences. Meanwhile Gove’s recent Ditchley speech reiterated the need for fewer social scientists and more statisticians in the civil service (as if these were mutually exclusive) and signals a resumption of the wrecking ball approach temporarily paused by coronavirus and Barnard Castle.

In fact, a more sceptical and rounded view of evidence on behaviour would have questioned the government’s assumptions at the start of the outbreak (indeed many academics did but were ignored). The benefits of big data can’t be harnessed by mathematicians and data scientists alone – interpretive skills such as those provided by many social science degrees are vital for understanding and using raw information. As this LSE blog argues, the narrow Gove and Cummings approach points to a retread of the abysmal failures of the Soviet Union, a closed system unable to deal with change or actual human beings.

One of the reasons I joined the Lib Dems is that the party values knowledge and evidence. Our job now should be to challenge the government’s narrow basis for its radical programme and make a positive case for the use of social sciences, the humanities and the natural sciences as vitally interlinked systems of knowledge for good policy and general flourishing.

At the national level our MPs and Lords should continue to challenge the erroneous basis of the government’s policies, aware that this isn’t just the usual Tory disregard for facts and detail but a potentially more dangerous ideologically-driven approach. At the local and devolved level we should build partnerships with universities, developing mutually beneficial arrangements with both people who understand numbers and people who understand people. We should also look to link up with campaigns like SHAPE to promote the value of the ‘softer’ subjects. While this isn’t a short-term election winner it should be a long-term liberal priority.

Sam Martin is a member based in Sutton, London, He is standing as a candidate in the current Social Liberal Forum council elections.

  • richard underhill 13th Jul '20 - 10:13am

    By Sam Martin | Mon 13th July 2020 – 9:40 am
    Do you agree with the FT that there is “a plague of economists?”

