Mark Valladares

Daily View: 16 June 2020

By | Tue 16th June 2020 - 7:30 am

I’ve been writing this feature for nearly three months now, and hope that you’ve enjoyed it. Today, I’m going to change the style a little, to make it a little less formulaic. Bear with me…

We’ve got a leadership contest underway, if the wave of press releases from the various campaign teams is any guide. By the way, we won’t be publishing them here at Liberal Democrat Voice in line with our policy of neutrality in internal elections. But I would like to see a contest of ideas, especially as I am a genuine floating voter this time. I can’t help but feel that this leadership election in particular offers an opportunity for a meaningful debate on our direction going forward.

What sort of party are we to become, how will we express, and campaign on, liberal principles, what are our core priorities for the nation?

There is an almost delicious irony that an attempt to derail the Civil Rights Act in the United States in the 1960s has led to the US Supreme Court ruling in favour of key rights of employment protection for LGBT+ employees, and that the majority opinion has been drafted by one of Donald Trump’s appointees to the Court. At a time when LGBT+ rights are coming under pressure in too many places, including here, it is a small consolation that a victory has been won.

As liberals, we oppose the pressure to conform, and it should be a basic freedom for people to live and love as they choose. I genuinely believe that this country is less intolerant than it used to be, but there is still a long way to go, as the events of the past fortnight or so have demonstrated.

Admittedly, the Home Office yesterday demonstrated that it is about thirty years behind the times, which might explain a great deal…

The House of Lords went properly virtual yesterday, with voting taking place remotely. Sally Hamwee’s amendment to the Extradition Bill, won with a sizeable majority, gives Parliament the opportunity to resist extradition treaties with countries with poor records of criminal justice or state brutality, and that strikes me as a good way to mark this innovation.

Admittedly, my colleague got rather excited about events in the Lords. I can’t for the life of me imagine what set his mind wandering like that…

And, finally, why in the love of all that is holy is the Government resisting Marcus Rashford’s campaign to persuade them to provide meals to children living in poverty during the school holidays? How much would it cost, compared to what has been spent on protecting jobs and household incomes during the Covid-19 crisis?

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Daily View.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 16th Jun - 7:23am
    it's time to say the unsayable. Those who exhort for continued lockdown against the danger of second, or now third waves, invariably declare that "lives...
  • User Avatarwg 16th Jun - 7:20am
    So, how does the message to voters go - "We believe in a strengthened local democracy but we still want to be managed by a...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 16th Jun - 5:38am
    @ Innocent Bystander, "There is no longer any danger of .. overwhelm(ing) the NHS" There's less danger than there was but it's not gone away....
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 16th Jun - 4:04am
    @ JoeB, You're just as wrong headed as Jo Swinson! You both have yet to realise that government spending creates taxation revenue that matches the...
  • User Avatarjohn o 15th Jun - 11:18pm
    In terms of getting the issue across is this way really worth it with a total of 8 people in the chamber of which 4...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 15th Jun - 11:09pm
    Peter Martin, the deficit was cut by economic growth and keeping overall spending relatively flat in real terms. That is what reduced public spending from...