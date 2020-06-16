Daily View: 16 June 2020

I’ve been writing this feature for nearly three months now, and hope that you’ve enjoyed it. Today, I’m going to change the style a little, to make it a little less formulaic. Bear with me…

We’ve got a leadership contest underway, if the wave of press releases from the various campaign teams is any guide. By the way, we won’t be publishing them here at Liberal Democrat Voice in line with our policy of neutrality in internal elections. But I would like to see a contest of ideas, especially as I am a genuine floating voter this time. I can’t help but feel that this leadership election in particular offers an opportunity for a meaningful debate on our direction going forward.

What sort of party are we to become, how will we express, and campaign on, liberal principles, what are our core priorities for the nation?

There is an almost delicious irony that an attempt to derail the Civil Rights Act in the United States in the 1960s has led to the US Supreme Court ruling in favour of key rights of employment protection for LGBT+ employees, and that the majority opinion has been drafted by one of Donald Trump’s appointees to the Court. At a time when LGBT+ rights are coming under pressure in too many places, including here, it is a small consolation that a victory has been won.

As liberals, we oppose the pressure to conform, and it should be a basic freedom for people to live and love as they choose. I genuinely believe that this country is less intolerant than it used to be, but there is still a long way to go, as the events of the past fortnight or so have demonstrated.

Admittedly, the Home Office yesterday demonstrated that it is about thirty years behind the times, which might explain a great deal…

Wonderful. Priti Patel's Home Office quarantine form to be filled in on arrival at Heathrow ask passengers if they've arrived from "German Democratic Republic", "USSR", "Yugoslavia", "Czechoslovakia". Shame no listing for "British Empire." @jonhenley @TimesDiary @PickardJE — Denis MacShane (@DenisMacShane) June 15, 2020

The House of Lords went properly virtual yesterday, with voting taking place remotely. Sally Hamwee’s amendment to the Extradition Bill, won with a sizeable majority, gives Parliament the opportunity to resist extradition treaties with countries with poor records of criminal justice or state brutality, and that strikes me as a good way to mark this innovation.

Admittedly, my colleague got rather excited about events in the Lords. I can’t for the life of me imagine what set his mind wandering like that…

Wait, the House of Lords really has a site called "PeerHub", and one which involves "whipping". https://t.co/3zdkTsSyey — Ryan Cullen (@artesea) June 15, 2020

And, finally, why in the love of all that is holy is the Government resisting Marcus Rashford’s campaign to persuade them to provide meals to children living in poverty during the school holidays? How much would it cost, compared to what has been spent on protecting jobs and household incomes during the Covid-19 crisis?