Daily View 2×2: 1 April 2020

I’m almost surprised by my persistence – three days in a row? What is becoming of me?…

2 big stories

Michael Gove deferring to experts? Has the apocalypse actually turned up? As a front man aiming to reassure the public with facts, he might not be your first choice, but he does have a tough hand to play. After all, it turns out that the Johnson administration turned down offers of ventilators, failed to secure the chemicals necessary to produce tests and gave up opportunities to take part in joint purchasing programmes with the European Union and its neighbours. Indeed, things are so bad that the Daily Mail are questioning why we’re doing so badly compared to… Germany. Frankly, I’d put the goats in charge…

As for a second story, I turn to the travails of Zoom, which, it turns out, might not be the end-to-end encrypted service it promised. Failing to tell users that it had been sending data about users’ devices to Facebook wasn’t particularly clever, but the news that it is under scrutiny from the New York state attorney-general is unfortunate given that the Cabinet have discovered it. That’s not to say that they’re particularly bothered about security…

2 blog posts

I don’t do angry. At least I don’t do angry convincingly. Jennie Rigg does…

And by the end of May next year we will have a leader who has served three times longer than the person who beat him resoundingly in an election, conference in autumn reduced to not even as democratic as the sodding Labour party, and in spring not happening at all, all the federal committees completely unaccountable for a period of well over a year, and we will have had to firmly kiss goodbye the idea of conference as the sovereign policy-making body of the party because a party can’t just have no policy for 18 months so somebody will have to make some up.

And that’s before Dr Pack stirred up the Young Liberals…

Our Federal Board is 43 – I think that's a fair question to ask if that is too large; e.g. think how few local party execs, student union execs, charity trustee boards etc. are of that size. — Mark Pack 🔶 (@markpack) March 31, 2020

Tony Robertson is our former Group Leader on Sefton Council, and writes on the risks of authoritarianism, and why we should resist.

My view, as a Liberal, remains as it always has, don’t trust anyone with power – remember the adage ‘power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely’. We have no sitting Parliament, the official opposition is all but missing in action, there’s no leader of the opposition, why even my own party has no elected leader in place! If ever there was a recipe for state sponsored authoritarianism this heady brew must be it!

And so, until tomorrow…