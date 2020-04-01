Vive les différences

Winston Churchill made a speech in the cabinet before declaring: “Well, gentlemen, I think we can all agree on this course.” Attlee politely but effectively responded, “You know, prime minister, a monologue by you does not necessarily spell agreement.” I have never been a supporter of Attlee’s political creed, but he set a good example of how to do politics in a democracy facing a crisis.

During my last fifteen years in the day job, with a small specialist team, I was responsible for helping local churches strengthen relationships with other faiths, particularly after the 2001 Bradford riots, which I observed at close quarters. Interfaith dialogue is a little too pretentious a label to describe what we did. It was rather more about interfaith conversation and deliberately shared experiences as human beings. Anyone who has gone beyond dipping their toes into this particular pond (which in our city includes the Humanists these days), soon realises that this sort of activity is not primarily about looking for similarities amongst different faiths. It is about gaining a clearer appreciation of the differences. Time and time again, I have heard people say that it has helped them understand their tradition better. In the quest for human solidarity, celebrating diversity is infinitely more satisfying than blurring differences.

When there is talk about “putting party politics to one side” I think we need to make distinctions between destructive party politics and civilised political debate. In responding to crude partisanship in these polarised times, we have got to offer more than simple appeals for “unity”, both in terms of our internal disagreements and on the broader political scene. Yes, the tone might change somewhat, as it did between the period of wartime coalition and the furious arguments between 1945 and 1951. Still, we owe it to our opponents, and indeed one another, to be honest about who we are and what motivates us.

I remember the fatuous “I’m Backing Britain” campaign with much waving of flags as a tool to close down debates. Single party government has no problem trying to convince people that everything it does is in the national interest. Whatever part we play in responding to the present emergency, we need to remember that when the immediate crisis is over, while in many respects we shall be living in a different world, we should not be looking forward to a completely blank sheet on which we shall start writing history afresh.

At a ceremony in Churchill’s honour, held shortly before they both retired from front rank politics, Attlee delivered a glowing tribute to the man he called Britain’s “daring pilot in extremity”. When a Conservative MP referred to the Labour leader as “silly old Attlee” in Churchill’s presence, he came back with a thunderous response: “Mr Attlee… played a great part in winning the war. Mr Attlee is a great patriot.” They knew a thing or two about handling political disagreement.

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.