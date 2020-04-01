COVID-19 vs liberal values

Where do liberal values stand in a time of national crisis? During a time of crisis or upheaval, the natural instinct of many is to look towards their government and the forces of the state it commands. People look for reassurance and firm direction from the paternalistic state to protect them.

As CODVID-19 has made it’s determined advance across the world, much firmer state direction, than in the UK, has been broadcast to concerned Britons. Chinese propaganda has lauded a massive mobilisation effort where the state has effectively been weaponised to track, quarantine and treat the virus. South Korea’s Government has mobilised an impressive effort against COVID, using round the clock mass testing and an Artificial Intelligence system to drive contact tracing. Both the Chinese and South Korean Governments have authorised the tracing of citizens phones to augment contract tracing to effectively isolate not only those who are confirmed as infected but those at risk from coming in contact with them. The UK Government has hinted that the next phase of its strategy in tackling the virus may include some contact tracing system.

To add to this, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, albeit by force of circumstance, has embraced big state economics. The UK Government has gone into the business of supporting effected industries with public finance. At the stroke of a pen, British railways were temporarily nationalised, which meant somewhat strangely a Tory Government fulfilled a key Labour manifesto pledge. Indeed outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said these measures prove the validity of his economic vision. All of the above presents a unique challenge to Liberalism as an ideology and ourselves as a party in giving a convincing response.

As ever, our party needs to find a middle path between the extremes while keeping in mind political reality. The political fact is that at the moment, the public does support extraordinary state intervention. It is therefore practical and sensible that we back such intervention, as a strictly temporary measure. However, unlike the Labour Party, we should not be as blunt in using these circumstances as a trojan horse for party agendas. There is, however, no harm in being explicit in our beliefs in why we would not support giving the government a blank cheque in addressing the crisis.

Government unaccountability is what led to this government being without a pro-active strategy in addressing the virus, likely with a cost in lives that is yet to be revealed. Because of this, the government has lost the right to govern without parliamentary scrutiny. As such, their suggestion about passing laws that will endow them with law-making powers for up to 2 years, without a need to refer to Parliament, should be resisted at all costs.

On the economic front, we must be prepared for the Labour Party to argue their economic case as proven. We must have our counter case ready to show that a Command Economy is not in the interests of a post-crisis Britain.

* Zachary Barker is a Liberal Democrat member in Bristol West.