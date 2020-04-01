COVID-19 vs liberal values

Where do liberal values stand in a time of national crisis? During a time of crisis or upheaval, the natural instinct of many is to look towards their government and the forces of the state it commands. People look for reassurance and firm direction from the paternalistic state to protect them.
As CODVID-19 has made it’s determined advance across the world, much firmer state direction, than in the UK, has been broadcast to concerned Britons. Chinese propaganda has lauded a massive mobilisation effort where the state has effectively been weaponised to track, quarantine and treat the virus. South Korea’s Government has mobilised an impressive effort against COVID, using round the clock mass testing and an Artificial Intelligence system to drive contact tracing. Both the Chinese and South Korean Governments have authorised the tracing of citizens phones to augment contract tracing to effectively isolate not only those who are confirmed as infected but those at risk from coming in contact with them. The UK Government has hinted that the next phase of its strategy in tackling the virus may include some contact tracing system.
To add to this, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, albeit by force of circumstance, has embraced big state economics. The UK Government has gone into the business of supporting effected industries with public finance. At the stroke of a pen, British railways were temporarily nationalised, which meant somewhat strangely a Tory Government fulfilled a key Labour manifesto pledge. Indeed outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said these measures prove the validity of his economic vision. All of the above presents a unique challenge to Liberalism as an ideology and ourselves as a party in giving a convincing response.
As ever, our party needs to find a middle path between the extremes while keeping in mind political reality. The political fact is that at the moment, the public does support extraordinary state intervention. It is therefore practical and sensible that we back such intervention, as a strictly temporary measure. However, unlike the Labour Party, we should not be as blunt in using these circumstances as a trojan horse for party agendas. There is, however, no harm in being explicit in our beliefs in why we would not support giving the government a blank cheque in addressing the crisis.
Government unaccountability is what led to this government being without a pro-active strategy in addressing the virus, likely with a cost in lives that is yet to be revealed. Because of this, the government has lost the right to govern without parliamentary scrutiny. As such, their suggestion about passing laws that will endow them with law-making powers for up to 2 years, without a need to refer to Parliament, should be resisted at all costs.
On the economic front, we must be prepared for the Labour Party to argue their economic case as proven. We must have our counter case ready to show that a Command Economy is not in the interests of a post-crisis Britain.
* Zachary Barker is a Liberal Democrat member in Bristol West.
The Labour Party’s case is that the hundreds of billions we are spending now on Coronavirus mitigation, should instead have been blown already on projects like rail nationalisation. It is deeply dishonest of them to claim as their own a necessary spending policy that all sides should support, that if they had had their way would now be much harder if not impossible because we would not have as much if any headroom to borrow.
I think though more broadly, I don’t go along with the tone of this article. In times of crisis and war, when there is, rightly, focus on a single and clearly desirable objective, the differing ideologies and values of different political movements make much less difference than usual to the sort of actions and policies that might be needed.
This article reads as a plea – and not a strong one – to regard our values as still relevant. The other parties might as easily do the same. I honestly don’t think that is what the public are looking for right now. Coming together to support our communities is what we need to be focussing on.
China is essentially a dictatorship that already suppresses liberty and is quite willing to put religious minorities into what amount to concentration camps. It also as low investment in public health and low hygiene standards. The Chinese lockdown came after it’s Communist Dictatorship government tried cover up Covid19 and is as much about economic damage limitation as it is health. The question is are we following the Chinese response because it is effective or is it because some people in positions of power are rather too impressed by it? The Chinese government has no qualms what so ever about lying about the coronavirus and shifting blame onto America as its originator or blaming foreign nationals working in China for its continued spread.
@ Joe Otten,
“……should instead have been blown already on projects like rail nationalisation. It is deeply dishonest of them……”
There’s no dishonesty because, apart from the admin costs of making the change, nationalisation doesn’t cost anything. When 20% or so of the economy, including the railways, were nationalised after WW2 the country was said to be almost bankrupt. That wasn’t really true, but nevertheless the economy wasn’t is good shape. So if it had cost anything it wouldn’t have been possible. Would it? Then it was just a swap of shares for Govt stock. Now, it’s more like the private companies just handing back their franchises when they are no longer profitable.
“…..if they had had their way would now be much harder if not impossible because we would not have as much if any headroom to borrow.”
As previously explained they don’t have to borrow anyway. But if they did, their “borrowing” costs are less than 1%, and the Govt has total control over that, at the same time as inflation is 2%. How much “headroom” do they need? And who’s getting the better deal? Borrower or Lender?