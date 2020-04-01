Fresh police guidance says that it’s OK to drive a reasonable distance for exercise

Police chiefs have told officers that people should not be punished for driving a reasonable distance to exercise, and that blanket checks were disproportionate, in a bid to quell a row about heavy-handed enforcement of the coronavirus lockdown. Amid anger at some forces setting up checkpoints and using drones to target people visiting rural beauty spots, the guidance reissued and updated late on Tuesday aims to forge more consistency across 44 forces in England and Wales. It is issued by the College of Policing, which sets professional standards, and the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), and tells officers both what they can do and what police leaders would prefer them to refrain from doing. It sticks to the powers in the emergency law passed last Thursday, and not statements made by senior government figures about what they wanted the public to do. The two had been contradictory and were the source of potential confusion for some officers.

There are a couple of sets of guidelines from the College of Policing here and here. The latter document says:

…people will want to exercise locally and may need to travel to do so, we don’t want the public sanctioned for travelling a reasonable distance to exercise.

The clarification of the guidelines follows criticism of some police forces from former Supreme Court Lord Sumption:

A former Supreme Court judge has likened Derbyshire Police’s approach to the restrictions on public movement to “a police state”. Lord Sumption told Radio 4’s World At One the use of drones to film walkers in the Peak District was “disgraceful” and “shamed our policing traditions”.

