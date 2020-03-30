How should we interpret the official advice as to whether a short drive to a walk is permissable?

I would contest the advice of TVP (Thames Valley Police). Where do these Regulations say anything about not using a car or limiting the distance one can travel to take exercise?

…There is some confusion about how to interpret the official advice on staying at home when it comes to one of the four allowed exceptions : to “do one form of exercise”. As the Council’s appointee on the Local Access Forum (LAF), which has a statutory duty to advise all public bodies on access to the countryside, I am personally interpreting this as follows. This advice only applies to people feeling well and with no special risk factors.

The most important thing when outdoors is to keep two metres apart from anyone who isn’t a member of your household. This can be harder in a town park or pavement than in the open countryside.

Of course ‘honeypot’ destinations in the countryside – especially their car parks – can quickly become crowded. These are the places where police can be expected to patrol and quite rightly to advise people to avoid.

But there are 750 miles (over 1000 kms) of well signposted public rights of way in West Berkshire and dozens of quiet lanes with little traffic at these times. [Other counties are available – but keep local.] In this dry spring weather, as Cllr Dillon pointed out last week in a letter, these are ideal places to take your ration of outdoor exercise and enjoy the spring sunshine.

Many of these paths and tracks are within a few minutes’ walk of our towns, or a short drive away. One can park with care without inconveniencing anyone and never see another person for hours. Even if everyone else has the same idea, there’s room for us all 2m apart!