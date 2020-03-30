How should we interpret the official advice as to whether a short drive to a walk is permissable?

West Berkshire Liberal Democrat Councillor Tony Vickers has written the following on a public Coronavirus Facebook group:
I would contest the advice of TVP (Thames Valley Police). Where do these Regulations say anything about not using a car or limiting the distance one can travel to take exercise?
…There is some confusion about how to interpret the official advice on staying at home when it comes to one of the four allowed exceptions : to “do one form of exercise”. As the Council’s appointee on the Local Access Forum (LAF), which has a statutory duty to advise all public bodies on access to the countryside, I am personally interpreting this as follows. This advice only applies to people feeling well and with no special risk factors.
The most important thing when outdoors is to keep two metres apart from anyone who isn’t a member of your household. This can be harder in a town park or pavement than in the open countryside.
Of course ‘honeypot’ destinations in the countryside – especially their car parks – can quickly become crowded. These are the places where police can be expected to patrol and quite rightly to advise people to avoid.
But there are 750 miles (over 1000 kms) of well signposted public rights of way in West Berkshire and dozens of quiet lanes with little traffic at these times. [Other counties are available – but keep local.] In this dry spring weather, as Cllr Dillon pointed out last week in a letter, these are ideal places to take your ration of outdoor exercise and enjoy the spring sunshine.
Many of these paths and tracks are within a few minutes’ walk of our towns, or a short drive away. One can park with care without inconveniencing anyone and never see another person for hours. Even if everyone else has the same idea, there’s room for us all 2m apart!
My own view is that to “do one form of exercise” does not include driving, as I don’t see how driving can be interpreted as a “form of exercise”.
The supplementary government guidance says:
one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household.
– No mention of driving.
I would also point out this paragraph in the government’s supplementary guidance, which seems unequivocal:
14. Can I drive to a national park or other green space to walk?
We advise you to stay local and use open spaces near to your home where possible – do not travel unnecessarily.
‘Do not travel unnecessarily’ I can walk 15 mins to my nearest park that is busy – along pavements that can be difficult to keep distance with a marauding toddler or I can drive 20 mins to somewhere with loads of space where she can run around freely (and not get upset because she can see a playground but not go in it). Who cares if I’m driving as long as we keep away from people? It’s not like the roads are busy!!
The length of the period of exercise also seems to be an issue. I have been out on the hills most days for about 5 hrs and when I see anyone which isn’t very often they are easy to avoid. We are going to come out of this with a nation of biscuit and take away tubbies and some very fit walkers and cyclists.
Just got back from our literally weekly shop. This consisted of my driving my wife to Lidl, where bemasked and gloved citizens, mainly of a certain age, were queuing patiently and keeping their distance for the doors to open. As my wife hates me to accompany her grocery shopping on the pretext that I keep losing her amongst the aisles as I invariably see someone I know from my councillor days, I spent 20 minutes in the blue badge bay catching up with the family on WhatsApp – and getting told off in the process by one of my daughters in law for going out at all.
We then proceeded to ‘visit’ a couple of friends, who are also of a certain age as well. The ‘visits’ in both cases consisted of my stopping the car and my wife jumping out to deliver and pick up some new thrillers. In the case of the first stop, we were rewarded with a cake, left, with the books, in our friends’ porch. I intend, despite a diet that has seen me lose two stones since Christmas, to sample this frugal delicacy after I have finished sending in this post.
There has to be some kind of rule about leaving your home to exercise and driving to get there.
Ok the weather is not too pleasing at the moment so it may not be much of a problem but in a couple of weeks time when it starts to warm up it could well be and the police need to avoid masses of people jumping in their cars to drive to the beach, forests, lakes etc.
The police cannot be managing roads like every day is a bank holiday it will put far to much pressure on emergency services.
Although I am fortunate to live rurally, it is an about 10-mile drive to some beautiful lakes and amazing woodland walks where I would “prefer” to go with my dogs but I accept that this is not possible. Everybody who lives within a 50-mile radius is aware of the beauty spot and it is a magnet for walkers and twitchers and sunbathers during the summer months and you can rest assured once the weather warms up families would be flocking there in their cars “if” they were allowed to do so.
That’s why the rules have to be put in place now and people get used to them before the weather warms up as it will cause a lot more resentment than what already exists if the Government were to wait and then start introducing more bans/enforcements later down the track as it warms up
Driving more than necessary isn’t recommended, because the fewer miles we drive, the fewer accidents, which is good news for the emergency services. Fewer cars on the road means people walking can sometimes move out into the road to give each other space. Buying petrol at a self service pump is pretty low risk in the grand scheme of things, but still carries a small risk if you can’t wash your hands or use hand sanitiser afterwards.
We all have to use our judgement on this, and consider the spirit of the rules, not just the letter of them. If you happen to have a large garden, then you could go several days without any need to leave it. If you have a large garden, you probably live in an area with a low population density, so when you do go out, there’s plenty of space for you to keep your distance from neighbours. However, if you live in a more built up area, you may have a small garden, or no garden at all. If you go for a half hour walk from your front door you might have to use narrow pavements, and pass multiple groups of people on the way. If you can jump into your car and go for a short drive to somewhere with more space, then that’s the more responsible thing to do IMO, so long as you are sensible and don’t try a bit of climbing or walk somewhere you are at increased risk of a twisted ankle.
The rules also say one bit of exercise each day, but some people and their dogs might be better off having a couple of longer walks a week, then be happy to stay at home in their modest garden the rest of the time, with perhaps an early morning walk around the block. If that means a few short drives to somewhere you know well, then it could be a better interpretation of the guidance than pounding busy streets for your allocated time period each day.
The length of time spent outside is limited by the capacity of the bladder, as public toilets and other premises we would otherwise use for their facilities are all closed – but there may be some well-watered bushes out there!
Apologies for the double post. I forgot to add that it’s absolutely essential that anyone driving for a walk is prepared to change their plans if they realise their intended quiet destination turns out to be busier than usual. However, that also applies to walking from your front door. I’ve been trying to time my daily outings for a quiet time of day.
But I am seeing a lot of people who are lucky enough to have big houses, big gardens and easy walking from their actual door step showing a complete lack of understanding, never mind empathy, for those in more built up areas. Either that or they never do any exercise and can’t understand why it’s important for others.
There may come a time when they will have to introduce a ‘no driving’ rule, but it will hugely disadvantage the poorer in society. And yes, that applies to those without cars, because if I can use my car to allow me to walk somewhere quieter, then it means it’s safer for those who don’t have a car.
And don’t forget, we are helping the NHS by doing our best to stay healthy. High blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular disease are all risk factors for COVID-19. If we all stay more cooped up than necessary and develop these problems, we are adding to the burden for the NHS.
It’s a difficult one. As a liberal I think this some leeway. But as a youngish healthy urbanite thinking about people stuck in flats, bedsits, hostels, and so on, I suspect there’s more than a touch of I’m all right jack coming from our older more rural demographic. Having spent the last few years listening to “the I believe the children are the future” stuff, it’s a real eye opener to see the keep em’ away and locked up attitude coming to surface, to the point where I suspect some are actively enjoying the peace, empty roads and sense of power they have. This is why I also suspect there will be a reluctance to give up lockdown and curfew measures even after the crisis is over. Oooh, it’s so peaceful, the crime rate has gone right down and there’s no young people hanging around the local park, we should have more of it.