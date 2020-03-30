Hermione Peace

Most of the nation could not care less about us having a leadership election. So, let’s do it.

By | Mon 30th March 2020 - 11:15 am

The Liberal Democrat leadership election should not be delayed until May 2021. We will be going into a crucial election season without direction. Labour will have a new leader trying to rejuvenate the party. The Conservatives will be rallying around the Prime Minister. We, on the other hand, will be soul searching and asking difficult questions that should be getting solved now. How will we convince voters we’re who they should trust to help run their areas, when we cannot even decide at that point what kind of party we want to be?

The mood of the nation is not focused on our party whatsoever now. As well intended the Federal Board’s delayal is, considering the Covid-19 pandemic, nobody in the country is listening. They rightly have far more important things to be occupied with. The few times I have seen a journalist report the announcement, the comments are not filled with praise for our sensibility, rather just comments on our national irrelevance. When Spring Conference was rightly cancelled, there were more jokes about how ‘the rules don’t apply to small gatherings’ than praise for the good decision, sadly.

However, unlike Spring Conference, in-person interaction is not a necessity for a leadership contest. It was good to see that the Board are looking into adapting how HQ can work in accordance with social distancing rules. There are also many who do not see how the same cannot be investigated for adapting a leadership contest in these uncertain times. Furthermore, whilst the immediate future may not be the best time, who is to say that October or November 2020 is not either? Nobody knows what will happen in 12 weeks’ time, let alone 18 months. Who is to say that the elections will not be postponed yet again anyway? Who is to say that restrictions will go in a cycle of being lifted and re-implemented? It is surprising that as a party dedicated to nuance, there has been an absolute decision to delay until May 2021 instead of, let’s say, reviewing the situation in a few months’ time.

The public is not going to praise us for our cancellations – we are the last thing on their minds right now. However, we will be rewarded by them in May 2021 if we have a clear vision and direction by then. Sadly, Federal Board’s decision has not helped in making this seem likely. I know many young members who work long hours for this party on low wages or joined this party with sincere hope for the future. They feel tired and done with it – more delay and time without proper vision will lead them to give up.

I understand the principle behind the decision to delay, yet we are giving up the opportunity to develop a key vision and ask important questions about the party. As a British Prime Minister, who produces significant division in this party, once said, ‘power without principle is barren, but principle without power is futile’.

* Hermione Peace is 22 and the outgoing chair of the University of Birmingham Liberal Democrats. She also served on the Young Liberals Executive from 2017-2019.

