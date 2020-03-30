A leader with legitimacy- a crisis needs cooperation

I voted for Jo Swinson to become leader in the most recent election for party leader. I like Ed Davey, as a person and politician, as much, but felt a need for a new style or type of leader for the party was right for the Brexit period. I say this immediately because till we remove bias, objective reflection isn’t easy, or understood by many. I am not promoting Ed Davey for leader. He does not need a campaign manager now. He needs a unity with this party and our country. This is not the moment for party politics, internal especially. I have decided to write this because the Liberal Democrats need to unite around a leader with legitimacy. Jo Swinson had that, although not leader more than months. Ed Davey needs that if he is yet to lead for longer. His service to the party means he deserves that.

The Federal Board of the party has made a decision that is admirable. I support their making that. The voices of opposition are already being spoken and heard. They say this undermines the ability of the leader to lead with legitimate authority. They say that undermines the possibility of the members having a say in the party. I believe what is needed more, is capability in the efforts for our country. And what is needed most, is greater harmony in this crisis of humanity.

We have good MPs. They can elect a Deputy Leader anyway without the wider party, but can also, for leader, effectively, if there is only one contestant. We have a new President. We have an acting leadership. I am happy to leave economics often, to people like Ed, election tactics, to others like Mark, but I know what acting is. Ed Davey and Mark Pack should cease “acting”. The leader should be Ed, the President, Mark. Not forever. Not only for now. For the foreseeable future of this pandemic and perhaps for as long as they feel necessary.

I would happily vote for and support, new leadership. There are contestants worthy. But Ed Davey and Mark Pack need clarity in their roles as President and Leader. I offer this idea. Rewind, or fast forward. Call a contest. MPs all support Ed Davey, who is then leader. If the party members call for it at large, the MPs do it at once, we have a leader with legitimacy.

But is that the same as democracy? Anything with wide support, is democratic if the motive is not about the grab for power. This has not come from Ed. Or a camp follower of him. This comes from the awareness that a crisis needs cooperation. I want more of that in parties and amongst parties – from members and leaders. This is not mere practicality. It is knowing what should be and is my priority.

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.