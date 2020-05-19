Daily View 2×2: 19 May 2020

We’ve got a busy day ahead, here at Liberal Democrat Voice. There are a wide range of views regarding the General Election Review, as you might guess, and they’re still coming in, so you can expect a number of articles today and tomorrow…

2 big stories

The Immigration Bill has had its Second Reading in the Commons and, unsurprisingly, was passed by a majority of 99 votes. It’s a pretty shoddy, rather unpleasant piece of work from a Home Secretary who clearly believes in pulling up the drawbridge that her own family (and mine) used not so long ago. But, given that the trending mood amongst British voters is, apparently, towards a more tolerant view of migrants, it may damage both the country and Conservative prospects going forward. Frankly, I hope for the latter, and not the former.

News comes from Europe of an agreement between President Macron and Chancellor Merkel on a fiscal recovery package for the European Union offering €500 billion in support. Alright, the bows and ribbons aren’t attached yet, but you sense that it’s only a matter of time. Here’s what Dutch analysts from ING Bank think about it all…

2 social media posts

I’ve found Anne Appelbaum to be an extraordinarily knowledgeable author and commentator on Eastern Europe, and her history of the Gulags made powerful, if rather difficult, reading. But her recent tweet shows the power of political satire…

Everything gets stupider: Polish state radio censors the top-30 pop list because a song mocking the ruling party leader hit number one https://t.co/ac7Xx0npUx — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) May 18, 2020

Rumour has it that the programme of restoration and renewal of the Palace of Westminster is fated to be abandoned. Stephen Bush has a rather sardonic view of the matter…