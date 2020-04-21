Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 21 April 2020

By | Tue 21st April 2020 - 7:30 am

It was a hectic day yesterday, given what I do as a day job, and today probably won’t be any easier. But there are plenty worse off than I am…

2 big stories

The more aging amongst us will remember oil shocks, as OPEC squeezed consumers by controlling the flow of oil, and thus the price. Today, the shock is that the price of US crude oil is negative. Yes, they’ll pay you to take it away because it’s cheaper to do that than to build new storage facilities that probably won’t be needed for long whilst consumption is so much lower than usual. The Washington Post explains everything here.

So much for herd immunity? The World Health Organisation is suggesting that early findings are not supportive of the strategy as initially adopted by the Government.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, an American infectious diseases expert who is the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said they had thought the number of people infected would be higher, but she stressed it was still too early to be sure. “Initially, we see a lower proportion of people with antibodies than we were expecting,” she said. “A lower number of people are infected.”

2 social media posts

It never ceases to amaze me how versatile Floella Benjamin is, but here she is in a fantasy sword and sorcery pilot from two decades past…

Elsewhere, Tim Pickstone, who combines being a Councillor in Bury with his perhaps more prominent role as Chief Executive of the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors (ALDC), promotes the Frontline Support Package that the Party is calling for.

Quietly, key workers on the frontline every day undertake acts of bravery both big and small, to save lives. Liberal Democrats are campaigning so they get the protection and support now – and get the recognition and thanks they deserve when the epidemic has passed.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Daily View.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 21st Apr - 6:20am
    @ Huw @ Freddie, "In mean time, Universal Basic Income is now essential to create a huge rise in poverty.." A typo? Maybe but there...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 21st Apr - 5:56am
    @ Hugh Andrew, " QE for instance inflates as we know asset values to the benefit of the rich." QE is essentially an asset swap...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 21st Apr - 5:40am
    @ Hugh Andres
  • User AvatarManfarang 21st Apr - 4:44am
    I hope to visit my friend in Orkney one day. I have been to a treeless Iceland. The tundra is quite something.
  • User AvatarPhil Beesley 20th Apr - 11:32pm
    Tom Purvis: "One of the reasons for this strong growth is people taking up roles within the gig economy, such as Uber, Deliveroo or Just...
  • User AvatarHywel 20th Apr - 10:56pm
    "Why not a multi-decade project?" It's virtually an unsellable propostition to go to the electorate and say we are going to impose a big tax...