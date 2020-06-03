Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 3 June 2020

By | Wed 3rd June 2020 - 7:30 am

2 big stories

The slide towards banana republic status for the United Kingdom continues. Yesterday, whipped by their leadership, Conservative MPs voted to return to the old ways of operating, causing a queue of MPs to form in order to vote that ran through Westminster Hall, the gardens of the Palace of Westminster and as far as Portcullis House. Frankly, if I were the Opposition, I’d be calling divisions on anything and everything, up to and including what day of the week it is.

Excluding MPs who are pregnant, shielding or in vulnerable groups is an attack on our democracy, and the Speaker’s passive acceptance is a constitutional outrage.

And I hate bananas…

Yet, where even Britain fears to tread, the Trump administration mindlessly marches on. Clearing a hitherto peaceful demonstration with teargas in order to have a photo opportunity in front of a boarded up church, Bible in hand, Donald Trump drives a coach and horses through the separation of church and state, and does so knowing exactly what he’s trying to do – destroy race relations in the United States for a generation.

2 social media posts

I might not normally “promote” a Conservative MP here but, on this occasion, how could I disagree?…

Meanwhile, this is Munira Wilson’s response…

We’re the laughing stock of the world, aren’t we?…

