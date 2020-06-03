NewsHound

Jamie Stone MP: I have become a second-class MP due to the government’s ending of the virtual parliament

By | Wed 3rd June 2020 - 9:40 am

– That is a video from Jamie Stone MP which was tweeted last night. In the Guardian, he has spoken to Rajeev Syal about the invidious choice he is facing because of the Government’s move to end the House of Commons hybrid rules, which have allowed for remote voting and virtual debates during the Covid-19 crisis.

Jamie reveals poignant details of his private life which explain why he is faced with an impossible choice. His wife, Flora, is disabled and needs care. Prior, to the Covid-19 crisis, this care could be combined with Jamie’s role at Westminster. However, the pandemic has meant that Jamie has become Flora’s carer. This means that returning to Westminster, as per the Government move, will mean Jamie facing almost impossible choices:

He is putting me and others in a very impossible position. I am being told I have to choose between the health and wellbeing of my disabled wife or represent my constituents.

We shouldn’t be forced to compromise our family and our constituents when there is another way.

You can read the full story here.

Photo of Jamie Stone by Liberal Democrats Flickr Creative Commons Licence

