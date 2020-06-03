Universal suffrage for British citizens – Fact or Fiction

While many readers of Lib Dem’s voice will believe that the fight for universal suffrage is something from a bygone age, it is very much a topic of concern for many British citizens. Although travel has been heavily curtailed during the current pandemic, it has long been a quintessential part of being British, exploring, assisting the development of new countries and forging an existence in any far-flung part of the world. Brits live on every continent and probably in every country. This has allowed our country to become truly multicultural, as Brits coming home to live or bring a part of where they have been with them. Whether living in a former British territory, a crown colony, or in a country not affiliated with Britain, after 15 years, you lose your right to vote. This is a situation that left an estimated 700,000 Brits unable to vote in Brexit elections.

With an estimated 5 million Brits living overseas, this is becoming a topic but consider this situation. In Bermuda, we have British Governor, and Bermudians carry British passports. Bermudians are permitted to move to the UK and live there and, after 12 months, they also get a right to vote in the UK. Having lived in Bermuda for 19 of the past 22 years, I am fortunate enough to have been permitted to become a British Overseas Territory Citizen (‘BOTC’). I duly swore my allegiance to the Crown, and the Governor granted me this right, to once again be British. As a person who was born and grew up in the UK, this in its own right was strange. The BOTC gives me the right to do everything in Bermuda except vote. So, I now cannot vote in the UK, and I cannot vote in Bermuda. I cannot vote anywhere despite being British (twice!). This state of affairs is not democratic in any way. With the most basic right a citizen should have that of a right to vote not being granted, does a citizen have any obligation to the state in return, or is the decision to be a philosophical anarchist acceptable in this scenario. With three children, who will never get the right to vote in Bermuda, it is possible they will never get the right to vote in the UK, and their children, well, as we stand, they don’t even get to be British. If you have reached this far in this article, congratulations, this is a supposed democratic leader in the free world not permitting its citizens the right to vote. Come on, folks, let’s get basic things right.

* Steve Castree is a member of the Liberal Democrats Overseas Executive Committee.