What do you want from a new leader?

With the leadership election coming up over the summer, I was glad to open my inbox to see an email from Mike Dixon, CEO, asking the membership what issues the candidates should talk about.

This email has given members a chance to select six key policy areas that they want to be discussed with the leadership candidates. The six most popular issues will be used to frame the hustings.

I would urge everyone to use their votes. I felt that in the last leadership election, the pitches ended up feeling very similar, irrespective of differences. I suspect that will not be the case this time around.

There are three policy areas that I would urge you to vote for. These are (i) Economy and Jobs, (ii) Health and Social Care and (iii) Education and Skills.

Despite our 2019 Manifesto being the closest to costed and the most progressive by a clear margin, it clearly didn’t have much impact with the public, as the focus was shifted too Brexit.

I want to see us as a party talking about the key issues that matter most to people. My gut instinct, and looking at historic policy area polling, is that health and social care will be a particular issue for people over the next 12 to 18 months. The economy and education will also be up there, as the country leaves lockdown, children go back to school and employers begin to re-open.

We have an opportunity over the next four years to draft policy positions on the things that matter most to people, and that starts with the leadership election. We can test messages at a local level in the meantime, so we can see how well it is going down, as well as making use of good, quality polling.

It’s time for us to listen to people that may not be natural Lib Dem voters. It’s time to come up with policies that matter most to people, and that starts with testing the leadership candidates on these key issues.

* Tom Purvis is a member of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats and is standing in the next local elections