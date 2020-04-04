Daily View 2×2: 4 April 2020

It’s the weekend, and my day differs in that I don’t walk across the garden to the office. I might even have a lie-in. What are you all up to today?

2 big stories

A new leader for Labour

If the predictions are true, at 10.45 this morning, the leadership of the Labour Party will move across the borough border from Islington to Camden, but the change from Corbyn to Starmer is rather more dramatic than the change in scenery from Islington North to Holborn and St Pancras. What it means for Liberal Democrats is to be seen, but what are the biggest items in Keir Starmer’s in-tray? Rajeev Syal, in the Guardian, offers some thoughts which look about right.

A massacre of the innocents?

Whilst the amount of money that has been pledged to support the economy through the Coronavirus crisis is vast, the big question is, when will it arrive where it is needed? And, with a swathe of small businesses run on a relative ‘hand to mouth’ basis, if the money doesn’t arrive soon, reports suggest that many may not make it that far. Ben Chapman, in the Independent, reports;

Research by a UK-wide network of accountants suggests that up to a million firms will run out of cash in the next four weeks, putting around four million people out of a job. The Corporate Finance Network, a group of accountants that conducted the research, assessed the finances of some of their 12,000 clients. They found that 18 per cent would not be able to access government support and would collapse in four weeks.

2 blog posts

Nick Tyrone thinks that right-wing Eurosceptics may have won the battle, but lost the war…

Did they think someone else was going to make the arguments for free markets while they engaged in their Brexit vanity project? Now, no one has made it effectively for years and they are left at the end of their long war against EU membership with a British state that would have shocked and appalled them had they had a glimpse of it ten years ago. They have worked tirelessly over the ensuing period to create both a Britain and Europe that is the opposite of what they wanted.

On the opposite wing of the Liberal Democrats, Peter Wrigley reckons that, in return for government support now, the future for air transport should involve rather fewer flights…

With modern distance communication facilities there is very little need for business travel. A few people need to travel for work and some to maintain family connections. But, now we know what we know, there is no justification for the present vast industry to be maintained at its present size just to facilitate the fancies of we wealthy for sunshine, exotic experiences or sex.

And finally, something for the weekend

If the Cincinnati Reds, or the Colorado Rockies, ring any bells, you might be a baseball fan. But even if you aren’t, watching a game is an interesting insight into America at play (and no, I haven’t forgotten the Toronto Blue Jays). Major League Baseball have decided to make available every game from the 2018 and 2019 seasons free of charge, and whilst as a Cincinnati fan, that means more often than not watched my beloved Reds lose, it’s an opportunity to find out what the fuss is all about, and what a pitcher does to earn $30 million per season.