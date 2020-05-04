Daily View 2×2: 4 May 2020

My subconscious is telling me that it’s a Bank Holiday Monday. Sadly, it isn’t…

2 big stories

Whilst the Government talk about relaxing restrictions, the public seem likely to vote to demur from a return to normality. With less than 10% support for reopening pubs, stadiums and nightclubs, and just 11% support reopening restaurants, it’s clear that, even if you allow such things to reopen, there just won’t be enough potential custom to allow them to survive, let alone thrive.

In another sign that any economic recovery is going to faltering at best, a report compiled by Deloitte indicates that business confidence is at the lowest level since the series of quarterly surveys began in 2007 (pedant note: not an all time low, as the Guardian’s headline writer rather lazily claims). Less investment, fewer new staff hired, means a hole in Government income and… well, what indeed? But the Prime Minister has said that austerity is not on the cards. Cue a hurried search for a thesaurus?

2 social media posts

Matthew Green is pessimistic about any economic recovery too…

And this leads to a third problem, which is the biggest of all. The world is coming to the end of one of its 40-year growth cycles, and the crisis is about to cause a deep unravelling of the growth model that drove it. They old tricks don’t work any more, just like Keynesian stimulus did not work in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Layla Moran demonstrates why opening schools might not be the quick win that the Government thinks it is…