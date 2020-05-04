Daily View 2×2: 4 May 2020

My subconscious is telling me that it’s a Bank Holiday Monday. Sadly, it isn’t…
2 big stories
Whilst the Government talk about relaxing restrictions, the public seem likely to vote to demur from a return to normality. With less than 10% support for reopening pubs, stadiums and nightclubs, and just 11% support reopening restaurants, it’s clear that, even if you allow such things to reopen, there just won’t be enough potential custom to allow them to survive, let alone thrive.
In another sign that any economic recovery is going to faltering at best, a report compiled by Deloitte indicates that business confidence is at the lowest level since the series of quarterly surveys began in 2007 (pedant note: not an all time low, as the Guardian’s headline writer rather lazily claims). Less investment, fewer new staff hired, means a hole in Government income and… well, what indeed? But the Prime Minister has said that austerity is not on the cards. Cue a hurried search for a thesaurus?
2 social media posts
Matthew Green is pessimistic about any economic recovery too…
And this leads to a third problem, which is the biggest of all. The world is coming to the end of one of its 40-year growth cycles, and the crisis is about to cause a deep unravelling of the growth model that drove it. They old tricks don’t work any more, just like Keynesian stimulus did not work in the 1970s.
Meanwhile, on Twitter, Layla Moran demonstrates why opening schools might not be the quick win that the Government thinks it is…
We need to take a cautious approach to reopening schools. I've previously called on Government to be clear about the criteria it is using. What we need to avoid is parents and teachers feeling that they are under increased risk. https://t.co/Tw9ojA4qez
Cheer up Mark, deferred Bank Holiday due in 4 days.
As far as the percentage of the public not supporting re-opening pubs etc so what? if the Government deems it safe to relax restrictions, in whatever way, then businesses allowed to re-open can decide whether they want to do so and members of the public can decide whether they want to patronise them. Liberal principles are that, as far as possible, individuals should be able to decide how to live their lives. Then, assuming infection rates don’t increase as a result of re-opening public confidence will increase.
Andrew Tampion 4th May ’20 – 8:08am……….. Liberal principles are that, as far as possible, individuals should be able to decide how to live their lives. Then, assuming infection rates don’t increase as a result of re-opening public confidence will increase………
I thought that was libertarian ( People should be able to do whatever they want as long as their actions do not hurt others). not liberal?
Your second sentence has a BIG word,,,’assuming’…the sarcastic definition comes to mind..