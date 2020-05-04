Over-centralisation and the response to Covid-19

England would have managed its response to the Covid-19 epidemic better if our local government had been stronger, and encouraged to play a larger role. Liberal Democrats should now be arguing, even more vigorously than usual, that over-centralization leads to failure on the ground.

The first wave of testing centres was outsourced by the government, through a non-competitive contracting process, to one of our largest consultancy firms. The consultants’ understanding of regional and local geography was evidently limited, and their assumption that all health workers would have their own cars and would be willing to drive long distances for several hours was arrogant and wrong.

The Financial Times on May 1st carried a critical article on the sidelining of local Councils in the testing process so far, contrasting the decentralization of testing in Germany with the top-down approach in England – and noting that one Council, Salford, had set up its own testing station in cooperation with the local hospital trust out of frustration with the delays. Several other local authorities and NHS trusts have now also established testing hubs. But that should have been the approach from the beginning. Ros Scott made a powerful speech in the Lords last week on the government’s failure to allow a larger role for local leadership in organising testing centres and responding to the surge of volunteers. Others are now adding their voice to the criticism of centralised control hampering local coordination and initiative.

Instinctive distrust of local authorities and local democracy runs deep in the Conservative Party. Ministers starve local government of funds, while paying more for private outsourcers to provide public services. The Financial Times points out that Germany looked to a network of regional and local laboratories from the outset, and engaged local directors of public health in the national response. Here ministers started with one large central laboratory, added two more ‘and then took weeks to create a network of more than 40 drive-through testing centres.’. Procurement for personal protective equipment (PPE) was also top-down; local companies, and volunteer groups willing to cut and sew or use 3D printers to supply what was needed waited for long periods without the centre responding, before finding ways to work with local partners.

There’s been a regional imbalance in the government’s handling of the epidemic, as well. ‘The four national administrations’ is a phrase that trips off ministerial lips at Downing Street briefings; Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have representatives on COBRA, as does the Mayor of London, but information and comment from the rest of England is absent. Metropolitan mayors have spoken up in the media; the rest of England has been at the margins.

I hope that every Liberal Democrat local councillor will spell out the lessons to be drawn from this, and force their Conservative and Labour opposite numbers to pay attention. Local democracy in England has been weakened and shrunk, under successive governments, over several decades. That has left a wide gap between ordinary voters and political life, increasingly seen as a game that takes place in Westminster without links to local interests and needs. That’s bad for democracy: it has led to passive citizens, who feel excluded from the political game, and over-worked MPs spending much of their constituency time dealing with what should be local government issues. But the experience of the Covid-19 crisis shows that over-centralization is also inefficient and damaging. Germany’s federal and decentralised structure is one reason why their response has been more effective.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.