Ode to something less than Joy

There was a time, not so long ago, that any news interview conducted outside the Westminster Parliament would be punctuated by a loud and long cry, “Stoooopppp Breeeexiiiit”.

Brexit was not stopped. December 2019 saw a Tory government returned to power, transformed from a handcuffed minority to a stomping majority. The Liberal Democrats did not benefit in any huge way from the Stop Brexit stance, lost one seat overall, and a certain person did not stand before us as the next Prime Minister.

We could focus on a post-mortem – all the events that led to that outcome – refining our judgement about who did what, what was right or wrong.

Isn’t it high time we, as a party, stopped harking-back to that cry, and sought to influence public opinion on what a post-EU existence might look like? It seems there is a void – even Leave.EU didn’t actually expect to win, Johnson, Gove, Raab et al knew that they wanted out from the perceived shackles of Europe, but have yet to fill us in on what follows.

There is a court case currently being brought, its argument being that only the EU can withdraw its citizenship, not the seceding member state. Given that joining the EU (and paying into the EU budget) is what confers citizenship, it’s a tricky one to argue, but the case and its outcome will be worth following. What’s the LibDem view on this? Could additional citizenship be conferred (or purchased?), and if so what rights could it bring? What would be the model for jurisdiction and representation?

Of the various relationship options in Barnier’s waterfall slide, if we had to choose something between (and excluding) full EU membership and WTO terms, which of these would it be?

What about rejoining? Admittedly this isn’t imminent, but having a clear view on the criteria for rejoining could seed a roadmap of how to get there, a map we could choose to follow, mothball or reject.

Yes, we have our own postponed leadership election, and all the ramifications of Coronavirus to contend with, but what better use of this time than to define our future position? If we can unite on that, we stand a better chance of regaining credibility with the country.

* Adrian May is a member in Edinburgh

3 Comments

  • Andrew Tampion 4th May '20 - 12:30pm

    As Stephen Howse suggests the Party should have done all of this and more years ago: as some members, including me argued.
    I think that the first thing the Party has to do is accept that if a significant proportion of the population is unhappy with the way that the EU has developed then even if we had stayed in it would have been necessary to insist that changes were made to the Treaties until they were more inline with what the people as a whole were prepared to accept.
    As far as citizenship is concerned I remember a proposal that associate citizenship be granted to UK citizens, this seems to have been dropped. I am not an expert on EU or Human Rights Law but I suspect one problem is that if associate citizenship was made available to UK citizens then it could be discriminatory not to make it available to anyone. Can you imagine the trouble that would be caused if Syrians or Sub Saharan African refuges could all apply for associate EU citizens, with the right to freedom of movement?

