Daily View 2×2: 5 June 2020

2 big stories

Yesterday, the New York Times published an opinion piece by the junior US Senator for Arkansas, Tom Cotton, which called upon President Trump to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act to

employ the military “or any other means” in “cases of insurrection, or obstruction to the laws”

by way of an overwhelming show of force against protestors. Why is this important? Because Tom Cotton is a potential Republican nominee for the Presidency in the not that distant future.

It would be fair to say that there was a backlash, as the editorial page editor himself admitted.

There is a valid question to be asked about how communities are policed. Bringing in the armed forces really isn’t on the list of sane answers though.

Getting on a train, or a bus, or (less likely) an aeroplane in England? Don’t forget your face mask from Monday week. Perhaps lessons in how to wear one would be good too, although most of the public think that they’ll look silly wearing a mask. Personally, I’ll be wearing one if I have to leave mid-Suffolk by public transport…

2 3 social media posts

We have a leadership contest and, whilst Liberal Democrat Voice are committed to neutrality in terms of the various contenders, I thought that it might be nice to see their Twitter offerings yesterday and so, in the order that they appeared on my Local Party’s Twitter feed…

The Lib Dems need a New Direction. We must fight from where our hearts beat; the centre left. We must work with other parties who share our values to defeat the Tories at the next election. More here 👇https://t.co/8MERT2fmFT — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 (@Wera_Hobhouse) June 4, 2020

This morning, I'm excited to set out my vision for the Liberal Democrats and our country, and explain why I'm driven every day to campaign for what I believe in. 👀📽 Check out my new video announcing my campaign to become the next Leader of the @LibDems. pic.twitter.com/99t0PHwsFq — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 #StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectNHS (@EdwardJDavey) June 4, 2020