Observations of an expat: The end of Trump?

It has been a bad June for President Donald Trump – and the month has just begun.

The death of African-American George Floyd at the hands (or, if you prefer, knee) of a Minneapolis policeman has sparked demonstrations and riots across America and the wider world.

The president’s plan to wrap his proposed military clampdown in a religious cloak badly backfired when he was condemned by mainstream American religious leaders for using the Bible as a political prop.

It looks as if the president is about to lose another Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper. And his first and most popular Defence Secretary, Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis has finally ended his long self-imposed silence and denounced Trump as “divisive”, “immature” and “incompetent”.

But it gets better, or worse if you are Trump or one of his supporters. The president’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organisation has met with universal condemnation from world leaders. They largely accept the American premise that China delayed passing on vital information about coronavirus, but reject Trump’s sinophobic and UNphobic assertion that the WHO colluded with Beijing.

Then there is the forthcoming G7 summit which Trump wants to expand to re-admit Russia and include India, South Korea and Brazil. Basically he is trying to stack the deck in his favour after being snubbed at the two previous G7 meetings. This has gone down like the proverbial lead balloon in the foreign ministries of the existing G7 countries, and could easily spell the end of the G7.

Finally, there is the coronavirus pandemic. This week the death toll broke through the emotive 100,000 barrier and unemployment soared from 3.5 percent three months ago to 14.7 percent — the highest since the peak of the Great Depression in 1933.

All of this – plus a growing distaste for Trump’s style – is having a growing impact on the opinion polls with less than six months from the elections. A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on Tuesday showed that two-thirds of Americans sympathised with the demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd and opposed to Trump’s get tough law and order policies. A similar number also thought that the president was doing a terrible job of managing the response to the pandemic.

Of course, among Republicans, the story is different. Ninety-five percent of them are sticking by their man. The problem for Trump is that there are 55 million registered Republican voters compared to 79 million registered Democrats, and the Democrats are as opposed to Trump as much as the Republicans support him. There are also registered independents – 42 million of them. And before the recent riots they were split 40/60 against Trump and for Biden.

In 2016, 138 million Americans voted. The figure is expected to be higher this coming November as Trump’s divisive politics has galvanised both his base and its opposition. Going on the figures above, and working on the assumption that all the registered Republicans, Democrats and Independents vote, Joe Biden would receive a crushing 102,700,000 votes compared to a humiliating 73,600,000 votes for Donald Trump if the election was held today.

But then it is not the popular vote that counts in US presidential elections. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 but lost the election because America’s federal structure dictates that the presidency goes to the person who secures the most electoral college votes. According to polls taken before the riots, Trump is doing badly here as well.

He still scores in the deep south and rural Midwest, but these are sparsely populated and thus offer him only a handful of electoral college votes. In Iowa, for instance, Trump has a ten point lead, but the state offers only six electoral college votes. The really big electoral college pots – California (55) and New York (29) are solidly Democrat. The key lies in the swing states which in 2016 swung to Trump. Ohio (18), Pennsylvania (20), Wisconsin (10), Florida (29) all narrowly went to Trump in 2016. But the margin of the victory is immaterial as the Electoral College is a winner takes all system.

As of a week ago opinion polls in each of the above states show Biden ahead. In some states such as Florida and Wisconsin it is only three points. But in Pennsylvania he has a healthy eight point lead. Even in heavily conservative Texas (38 electoral college votes), Trump’s lead is down to one slim percentage point.

The obvious retort to the above analysis that it is a long time to November and at this stage in 2016 Trump was trailing Hillary Clinton by 16 points. True, but in 2016 he had the advantage of being baggage-free. He is going into the 2020 election with a railway train of baggage carriages. The worst of these is the economy and Covid-19 which has sunk it.

Donald Trump has bet heavily on the county’s economic performance. Until the pandemic hit it looked as if he was right to do so. Coronavirus has created economic chaos, especially among the blue collar workers who comprise the bulk of his political base. The lockdown – hopefully –

will be over by November, but all the economists say it will take a lot longer than that for jobs to reappear. Trump will try to shift the blame onto the Democrats and the Chinese. It won’t work.

* Journalist Tom Arms is vice-chairman and secretary of Tooting Liberal Democrats and a regular contributor to Lib Dem Voice.