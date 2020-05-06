Daily View 2×2: 6 May 2020

It’s becoming increasingly hard to keep up with the news cycle and, beyond the chaos of lockdown, a no deal Brexit begins to loom ever larger…

2 big stories

When the specialist trade press, the Adam Smith Institute and Guido Fawkes think that you’ve got something wrong, your instinct might be to think that you’ve got something very right. On the other hand, this is HM Government’s new app for coronavirus contact tracing, and all three sources above think that it’s rubbish. Here’s Guido Fawkes (and I’m not sure that I really believe that I’m writing this) on just one of its flaws…

Mission creep: There is no law to prevent the Government from repurposing the app on your phone or the data they have for other purposes. It risks being misused and expanded in future.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak is letting it be known that the Job Retention Scheme and the (not actually yet live) Self-Employed Income Support Scheme are likely to be tapered down from 1 July. On the one hand, they’re very expensive. On the other, if the coronavirus isn’t going away, it will drive a lot of people back into activity and risk a second spike of cases.

2 social media posts

Tim Farron has long been an enthusiastic user of Twitter to get his message across and, with more than 289,000 followers, it’s a great campaigning tool. Here he is, calling for support for the tourism and hospitality sector so important in the economy of the Lake District…

The extra funding announced by the Government must stretch to support all businesses, from small B&Bs to home-based businesses, that currently fall through the cracks. In my speech to Parliament last night I urged ministers to make sure that no one is left behind in this crisis. pic.twitter.com/POx1nJQKC8 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Liberal International have a new interim Secretary General…

Congratulations to Will Townsend on his new role!