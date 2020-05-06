Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Wales

With the establishment of the Welsh Parliament, we are sending a clear message to people across our nation that our politics is changing. Now is the time for us to learn the lessons of the past and changing the way we do things.

For too long we failed to convey a clear message of what the purpose of the Assembly was and what it had the power to do. Instead, we let it be portrayed as ineffective, a barrier to change that was little more than a glorified talking shop.

We need to cut through the noise and bluster of those who seek to do down our Parliament and show people the real change we can make happen. We have the power to do so much, all we need to do is think outside the box and not be afraid to challenge the status quo.

Our focus now needs to be on tackling the issues that have plagued Wales for generations: low wages, insecure housing, a lack of jobs, poor transport links, rural poverty and so much more.

The Senedd has the power to address all these issues, and the Welsh Liberal Democrats have already shown the change is possible.

Over the past four years Kirsty Williams has done an exceptional job overhauling our education system; reducing class sizes, creating Wales’ first curriculum and ensuring more money is spent supporting the most disadvantaged pupils.

We have shown that we do not have to accept the way things are, that with political vision and a drive to enact change anything is possible. Kirsty is by far the most passionate and talented Minister Wales has ever had.

But beyond this, we also need to show that we are listening to the criticism and concerns that many have – and that we are willing to make tough decisions to try and address them.

A key failure of the Assembly was its failure to deliver, with decisions being bogged down in an endless cycle of Committees for years. This needs to change, and we need to ensure projects are delivered for our communities, not talked to death in Cardiff Bay.

This renaming is just the start of a whole range of changes we need to the way we do politics here in Wales. I hope that all parties will rally behind our Parliament as we enter this brave new world and work together constructively to deliver real change for the Welsh people.

Let us go forward, united in our shared goal of improving the lives of everyone in Wales.

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats