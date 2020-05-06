The covid tracking app is all wrong: I will use it anyway

Trialled this week on the Isle of Wight, and soon to be rolled out to us all: an app for our smartphones will record who we come into contact with, so that if either we or they are discovered to have covid-19, the other party can be informed and take action.

Embed from Getty Images

Don’t confuse this with the Covid Symptom Tracker app, which you should have already. This allows you to anonymously record your symptoms daily to assist in research on the spread of the disease and on how symptoms begin to manifest.

The new app will use the bluetooth radio feature on smartphones to track proximity to other phones (and therefore people). This is a feature that phone OS companies (Google and Apple) have restricted because there has not been, hitherto, a legitimate reason for an app to track this kind of information. Use of bluetooth by apps in this way is largely restricted by design to apps in the foreground, i.e., showing on the phone screen, while the screen is on.

Google and Apple have indicated that they will allow bluetooth to be used this way provided that the process of matching up the (anonymised) ID of a known case to your (anonymised) ID happens on your phone and not on a central server. This is the ‘decentralised model’. The UK government has decided that this isn’t good enough and it wants to know the pattern of risk of transmission, for research and monitoring purposes, and sees benefits from central control of notifications (more here). It is therefore going for a centralised model. It claims to have found some way round the limits put in place by Google and Apple.

There’s more detail on issues around the two models at the Register, here.

The government is making a mistake. While the IDs are anyonymised, there is still potential for somebody with access to the servers and to other data, to crack this anonymity and operate mass surveillance of contacts between individuals. This is the privacy concern, and this will understandably put many people off using the app. That is not what we need. And hacking your way round barriers in an OS is no way to build a stable, reliable app. There will be downsides to this, whether it is battery, missed contacts, other unreliablity, etc. Most of the rest of the world is following the decentralised model.

Having said all this, I will install the app. Right now my freedom is far more restricted by my not being allowed to travel to visit my friends, etc, than by the theoretical risk that the government might know I was visiting my friends. I might uninstall it sooner than I would a decentralised model app, during the long tail of this disease, but right now we need to know when we, and those we contact, have been exposed to risk of infection. I would prefer a better app, but the best must not be the enemy of the good.

Can we let the government get away with making the wrong call here? Yes. I have the right to protest by not installing the app, but I won’t exercise it on this occasion. Lives are depending on the information that an app like this can generate, not just mine and not just yours, and I can see no justification for not installing it.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.