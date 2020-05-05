Isolation diary: Drowning in plastic

Like many of you I had banned single use plastic from my kitchen.

The public campaign to reduce plastic shopping bags had been highly successful. We had all got into the habit of taking our own fabric, jute or reusable bags with us when we went shopping – although I tried not to acquire long life plastic bags, because they do fall apart eventually. But I wanted to take it further.

Clingfilm was the first to go. I tried bees wax wraps, which can be used to cover anything kept in the fridge in a bowl or cup. They are also a useful way of wrapping leftovers, although they do need to be lined with greaseproof paper.

I had gradually acquired a pile of stackable boxes in two sizes and I used those to store leftovers in the fridge. I often cook enough for 4 or 6 servings and freeze the remainder in two portion sizes in the boxes.

Next to go were the tear-off bags provided in the supermarket for loose fruit and vegetables. Instead I sourced some washable drawstring mesh bags which I took with me when I went shopping.

I then turned my attention to packaging, which can be more of a challenge. Much of it ensures that food reaches the home in a healthy state, and these days a good proportion is recyclable. I do wash and save any plastic that can’t be put in the household recycling and store it. Some of the supermarkets encourage us to return anything like that, so I dutifully take it along with me, hoping that they have found some way of recycling it all. At the moment I am storing packaging in my spare room (along with the shredded paper and other items destined for the charity shop or tip when all this is over).

But my good intentions have now been undermined. For understandable safety reasons all the supermarkets now deliver goods in plastic bags so they can leave them on the doorstep. I now have dozens of plastic bags – some are the tougher longlife ones but many are flimsy single use type.

In contrast prepacked boxes of fruit, vegetables, groceries and even meat from a number of suppliers arrive in cardboard boxes. We can order toiletries and other items online, and they usually arrive in cardboard as well. However it is very difficult, if not impossible, to buy everything we need that way, especially when delivery slots are like gold dust and we have to take what we find. Unless you know otherwise, of course.

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

